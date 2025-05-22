Congolese layperson Floribert Bwana Chui to be beatified in Rome on 15 June 2025

“Recognised as a martyr of honesty and moral integrity,” Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi will be beatified on Sunday, 15 June 2025, in Rome, at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, during the Solemnity of the Holy Trinity. In announcing this “joyful event,” the Bishop of Goma, Bishop Willy Ngumbi M. Afr., indicated that the location and date were communicated by the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

Stanislas Kambashi, SJ – Vatican City

The martyrdom of God’s servant Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi, a faithful Congolese layman who died at age 26 in 2007, was recognised by Pope Francis on 25 November 2024. The late Pontiff authorised the publication of the decree, announcing the beatification, by the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

On 20 April 2025, Easter Sunday, the Bishop of Goma issued a Pastoral Statement “to the Christian faithful and men and women of goodwill,” announcing the joy of the beatification of this young layman, presented as a model “of honesty and moral integrity.”

“This joy is now confirmed as the Dicastery has just specified the place and date of the event. It is indeed on Sunday, 15 June 2025, in Rome, during the Solemnity of the Holy Trinity,” wrote Bishop Ngumbi.

An honest worker living the Gospel

In his Statemnt, the Congolese prelate recalls Floribert Bwana Chui’s background as: “a young layman born on 13 June 1981, in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and martyred in Goma itself on 8 July 2007,” out of hatred for the faith. Coming from a wealthy family, Floribert studied law and economics.

This young Congolese began his professional life in Kinshasa as a Claims Officer at the Congolese Control Office (OCC), an agency responsible for customs and goods control. He evaluated products crossing the eastern border of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Later, he was transferred to the city of Goma as head of the OCC office. During his studies, Bwana Chui joined the Community of Sant’Egidio, volunteering to help street children.

In carrying out his duties, Floribert faced a moral dilemma: to allow the entry into DRC contaminated food imported from neighbouring Rwanda. The imported food lacked proper documentation and authorisation for sale and consumption in the DRC. According to testimonies, “Bwana Chui preferred to die rather than allow through food that could harm many people.”

The Martyrdom of Floribert

His refusal of “dirty money” linked to the illicit importation and transactions of contaminated food was the cause of his death. He deemed it immoral to pass toxic goods destined for consumption by ordinary people in exchange for a few thousand dollars. He destroyed the expired rice batches and refused bribes. This integrity caused him to be kidnapped and subsequently murdered, witnesses said. They further noted that Floribert often said: “Money will disappear quickly. And what about those who would have consumed these products?” He would say, “Do I live for Christ or not? That is why I cannot accept. It’s better to die than accept this money.”

At age 25, Floribert Bwana Chui was abducted and killed during the night of 7- 8 July 2007 for refusing to succumb to corruption.

Bishop Faustin Ngabu of Goma said, “Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi died for being true and honest to his Christian faith. He was someone who maintained his freedom in an extremely difficult situation. What he experienced was a powerful manifestation of his Christian faith.”

Thanksgiving Mass in Goma on 8 July 2025

Following the beatification Mass in Rome, a thanksgiving Mass will be held in Goma on Tuesday, 8 July, the anniversary of his martyrdom. For Bishop Ngumbi, this beatification is a source of hope and a reason for thanksgiving to the Lord, who continues to fill us with His wonders. The Bishop also emphasised that the martyrdom of Floribert is an honour for the Church in Congo and the Diocese of Goma, “a call for everyone to be more committed to justice, peace, and fraternity in faith and trust in the Risen Christ,” he said.

Floribert Bwana Chui will be the fourth Congolese blessed, following the beatification of Blessed Anuarite Nengapeta, Isidore Bakanja, and Father Albert Joubert, who was beatified along with three Xaverian missionaries on 18 August 2024 in Uvira, eastern DRC.