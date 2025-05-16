CEAST welcomes new Pope and looks forward to Ad Limina Visit

The President of the Episcopal Conference of Angola and São Tomé (CEAST) has said that the Church in the region warmly welcomes the new Pope and that the Bishops are eager to meet the Holy Father at the Vatican during their upcoming ad limina visit.

Anastácio Sasembele – Luanda.

The announcement of the “white smoke” was met with great enthusiasm in Angola. On various digital platforms, many describe the new Roman Pontiff as a defender of social justice, discreet, focused on inclusion, migration, the peripheries, and a reformer aligned with Pope Francis.

The Angolan Church, represented by the Archbishop of Saurimo and CEAST President Archbishop José Manuel Imbamba, stated that the election of Pope Leo XIV was most welcome. He added that the new Pope’s profile is well-suited to address the challenges of our times.

Archbishop Imbamba also mentioned that the Bishops of CEAST will soon have the opportunity to meet the new Pope during their upcoming ad limina visit, in the Vatican.