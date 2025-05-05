Benin: A workshop to rethink the commitment of Catholic lay leaders in building peaceful societies in Africa

Around fifty professionals from various sectors of social life have just concluded a week-long workshop on Sunday, 4 May, which brought together delegates from five African countries. The theme of the workshop was, "Catholic Professionals and Commitment to Christian Leadership, Peace, Good Governance, and the Protection of Life.”

Vatican News with Juste Hlannon – Cotonou

The initiative for the workshop came from Pax Romana, an international Catholic lay movement.

The International Catholic Movement for Intellectual and Cultural Affairs (ICMICA-Pax Romana) is a global community of Catholic intellectuals and professionals engaged in the world with a spirituality of action.

Delegates to the Cotonou meeting included senior lay Catholic leaders from Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, and Benin. Also in attendance, both in person and online, were members of the organizing movement, Pax Romana, including nationals of Mali, Ghana, and other delegates from continents where Pax Romana operates.

"We are here to deepen our faith, to know our Church better, and to come face to face with challenges that affect our African societies today," said Dr. Jules Zannou, continental president of Pax Romana.

Among the major challenges facing the continent are peace, good governance, and issues related to the protection of life.

Politics is about ensuring social justice

Father Théophile Akoha, a theologian and Vicar General of Cotonou Archdiocese, spoke on the sub-theme of 'Ethics in Politics.'

His presentation demonstrated how considering the ethical dimension of politics can contribute to peace. "According to Pope John XXIII, politics is the art of aiding peace – peace in nations, peace in families, peace in our hearts," emphasized Father Akoha.

Anchoring his presentation on Catholic Social Teaching, the Beninese priest outlined the functions of the ideal politician. On the one hand, "the politician is the one who ensures social justice and equity while considering all discriminations, even social disparities," he said. On the other hand, "the politician is the one who protects, leads the people towards integral development while remaining attentive to the three dimensions of being: body, mind, and soul." However, Father Akoha underlined that "development must also be supportive, embracing everyone; this is the sustainable development that always has an eye to the future."

Peace is not accidental, it is constructed meticulously

Another notable presentation was a discussion led by Dr. Leopold Djogbédé, national head of Sant'Egidio in Benin, which focused on the theme: ‘The Christian and the Art of Peace.’

"Peace is an art insofar as it is thought out, designed, built with meticulous consideration and creativity," said Dr. Djogbédé. "But how can Christians get involved, especially in an Africa where elections are often conflict-generating?" he asked.

"There is a need to be proactive, at the forefront but also from behind the scenes to disarm hearts through encounter," Dr. Djogbédé stated. He added, "At all times, and particularly during electoral periods, Christians must daily sow seeds of peace and demonstrate the ability to get along together."

Archbishop Roger Houngbédji of Cotonou told delegates, "This activity of Pax Romana is relevant in the sense that we live in a world plagued by wars. Here in Benin's northern region, for example, terrorism is rampant, with several losses of human life."

He continued, "If these meetings can lead to some change in interpersonal relationships in our communities, in our countries, it would have achieved a lot already," the Archbishop said.