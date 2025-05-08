Africa is praying for Cardinals in the Conclave through the Radio Maria network
Paul Samasumo – Vatican City.
Radio Maria Africa Editorial Coordinator, Mr Jean Paul Kayihura, told Vatican News that the spiritual initiative for prayer at Kibeho began last week, days before the start of the Conclave. It is, he said, Africa's way of accompanying the Cardinals during this period of choosing the successor of the Apostle Peter.
The spiritual initiative also aims to unite and rally millions of Africa's faithful behind the new Pope to be chosen.
The prayers are being broadcast across the Radio Maria network in Africa, particularly in English and French-speaking African countries.
Kibeho – a place of maternal consolation
Notably, Nathalie Mukamazimpaka, a visionary from Kibeho, has participated in the prayerful initiatives at Kibeho. Natahalie's continued involvement with the life of the Kibeho Shrine highlights its significance as a place of constant Marian consolation and divine encounter.
New Pope's inaugural Mass
The Radio Maria Africa Editorial Coordinator further said the Radio Maria network in Africa hopes to broadcast the new Pope's inaugural Mass to the faithful across the continent.
As the world awaits the Conclave's decision, Mr Kayihura urged the faithful to also pray together as families for the Church of Africa.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here