Africa is praying for Cardinals in the Conclave through the Radio Maria network

Africa's Radio Maria network has been encouraging its listeners to pray for the Cardinals as they choose a new Pope. One such prayer initiative was recently hosted at the Marian Shrine of Kibeho in Rwanda.

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City.

Radio Maria Africa Editorial Coordinator, Mr Jean Paul Kayihura, told Vatican News that the spiritual initiative for prayer at Kibeho began last week, days before the start of the Conclave. It is, he said, Africa's way of accompanying the Cardinals during this period of choosing the successor of the Apostle Peter.

The spiritual initiative also aims to unite and rally millions of Africa's faithful behind the new Pope to be chosen.

The prayers are being broadcast across the Radio Maria network in Africa, particularly in English and French-speaking African countries.

Prayers at Kibeho Marian Shrine

Kibeho – a place of maternal consolation

Notably, Nathalie Mukamazimpaka, a visionary from Kibeho, has participated in the prayerful initiatives at Kibeho. Natahalie's continued involvement with the life of the Kibeho Shrine highlights its significance as a place of constant Marian consolation and divine encounter.

New Pope's inaugural Mass

The Radio Maria Africa Editorial Coordinator further said the Radio Maria network in Africa hopes to broadcast the new Pope's inaugural Mass to the faithful across the continent.

As the world awaits the Conclave's decision, Mr Kayihura urged the faithful to also pray together as families for the Church of Africa.