Ghana's young people to deepen faith at Global Vincentian Youth Meeting in Rome

The Third International Vincentian Youth Meeting will convene in Rome from 27 July to 3 August 2025. This gathering will bring together young members of the St. Vincent de Paul Society from around the world to deepen their commitment to service and spirituality.

Gabriel Asempa Antwi - Accra.

A tradition of service and fellowship

Building upon the success of previous meetings, such as the International Vincentian Youth Meeting held in Portugal in 2023, the 2025 event aims to foster a global community dedicated to the teachings of St. Vincent de Paul. Participants can anticipate a week filled with spiritual enrichment, collaborative service projects, and cultural exchanges that highlight the universal nature of the Vincentian mission.

Anticipated activities and themes

The meeting is expected to feature sessions focusing on deepening faith and understanding of the Vincentian charism. Opportunities to engage in community service will also be available, reflecting the Society’s commitment to aiding those in need. Other activities have been designed to celebrate the diverse backgrounds of attendees and promote global solidarity.

Context within the Jubilee Year

The meeting’s timing coincides with the broader context of the Jubilee of Young People, a significant event in this year’s Church’s calendar. This alignment offers participants a unique opportunity to engage in a global celebration of youth and faith.

The Jubilee is expected to attract millions of young pilgrims to Rome.