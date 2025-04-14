Rwanda’s Diocese of Cyangugu and DRC’s Archdiocese of Bukavu hail solidarity visit

Bishop Edouard Sinayobye, the Bishop of the Diocese of Cyangugu in Rwanda, recently visited the Archdiocese of Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo to express solidarity and friendship. This symbolic visit underscores the deep and historical ties between these two sister churches, which are united not only by geographical proximity—less than an hour’s walk separates the dioceses—but also by a sincere fraternal spirit and shared commitments to peace and justice.

Fr Diogène Dufatanye - Cyangugu

Visit amid ongoing conflict

The pastoral visit occurs in a tense political context, marked by ongoing conflict in the Bukavu region and, more broadly, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. With the visit, Bishop Sinayobye intends to emphasise the strong bonds between the two communities, which he referred to as a relationship of brothers and sisters.

Accompanied by five priests from the Diocese of Cyangugu, including Father Valens Niragire, Secretary General of the Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace in Rwanda, Bishop Sinayobye also referenced cultural, spiritual and fraternal bonds between the two dioceses.

“Despite the difficult situations that our countries are facing, we remain united in prayer, kindness, and positive actions towards each other as a people,” stated Bishop Sinayobye.

One of the highlights of the visit was a meeting with the Diocesan Commission for Justice and Peace staff in Bukavu, where Bishop Sinayobye and his delegation were warmly received by Father Justin Nkunzi, the Commission’s Director.

Father Nkunzi recalled the numerous joint initiatives between the dioceses of Cyangugu and Bukavu, emphasising their importance in fostering peace, social cohesion, and reconciliation in a region often torn apart by conflict.

Borders should not divide the Church

The Bishop and delegation from the Diocese of Cyangugu; Archbishop François-Xavier Maroy Rusengo of Bukavu, and his archdiocesan personnel prayed together at Bukavu’s Cathedral dedicated to Our Lady of Peace. Archbishop Rusengo expressed his gratitude for the visit, describing it as a powerful testimony to the bond of brotherhood and sisterhood between the two dioceses.

“More than friends, we are brothers and sisters—both naturally and spiritually. Political borders should never divide the Church of Christ, which is founded on the unity of God’s children,” declared Archbishop Rusengo.

The visit between the two dioceses aligns with the recommendations of the Catholic Bishops - members of the Association of Episcopal Conferences of Central Africa (ACEAC). The prelates of the region have declared their commitment to constructing warm relationships among themselves, transcending political tensions and encouraging friendship among the faithful and ordinary people.