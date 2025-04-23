Pope Francis: A Joyful Easter even when all is not well

The news of the death of Pope Francis came like a sharp wave to break our celebration of the resurrection of Christ on Easter Monday. Death during a festivity tends to ruin it, yet our hearts cannot but pour out words of thanksgiving to God for the life of an ancestor in faith.

Oluwakemi Akinleye fsp - Lagos

As we mourn the demise of our beloved Papa Francesco, we are consoled and strengthened by his life of faith, hope, and love for God’s people, especially the poor and marginalized. In his last days, Pope Francis bore his suffering and pain with courage. We, too, can learn from his example by living our daily challenges and trials with much trust, faith, and patience. Pope Francis reminds us that “We will never be disillusioned or lose our way if we are guided by God.”

Christ our hope Is risen

In these days of the Easter Octave celebrations, the African continent joins in this great feast with gratitude to God for Christ’s triumph over death, while still longing for the resurrection experience in her many stories of internal conflicts, insecurity, kidnappings and brutal deaths. These, coupled with poverty, displacements, and socioeconomic hardships, cry out for the Easter redemption. Yet, despite these challenging experiences, the words of Pope Francis give us courage and hope, “Christ, my hope, has risen! He lives and reigns in glory. Death has been transformed into triumph, and the faith and great hope of Christians rests in this: the resurrection of Christ!”

Catholic faithful pray during Mass at the Cathedral Basilica in Nairobi: 22. 04. 2025

Overcoming in Christ

The resurrection of Jesus brings us much hope and strength, for no matter how much pain and suffering we go through in life, we shall overcome because God is always with us. This is the message of hope and healing for the victims and survivors of kidnappings in Nigeria, the displaced persons in Sudan, Ethiopia, and Congo, and those who mourn the loss of their dear ones due to violence and natural disasters in different parts of our African continent. Those who believe in God often come to the realization that it is only by the power of God that they are able to move on in life after such traumatic experiences. Jesus, our Lord, is risen, and in him, we receive grace and strength in our faith journey. Pope Francis reassures us that, “Indeed, Jesus Christ, crucified and risen, is the heart of our faith and the pledge of our hope in the Father’s great promise, already fulfilled in his beloved Son: life eternal (cf. Jn 10:28; 17:3)”

Catholics queue to sign the Book of Condolence at Nairobi's minor Basilica, Kenya (AFP or licensors)

Living in hope that does not disappoint

As we continue to celebrate Christ’s resurrection in the Jubilee of Hope, our hearts will be forever grateful to Pope Francis for his fatherly love and care and for his clarion call to us to be pilgrims of hope to our world in this special year.

Rest on in God’s peace dear Pope Francis!