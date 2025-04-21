Pope Francis: A compassionate voice for Africa gone silent

Pope Francis had a big heart for Africa and Africans. He leaves behind a legacy of commitment to Africa’s quest for peace, social justice, and integral development. To crown it all, the Pope’s solidarity with African refugees and migrants, the poor, and the marginalised will live on.

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City

Africa is mourning not only the loss of a spiritual leader for Catholics but also a man who was unafraid to champion unpopular African causes often ignored by mainstream media. These include stories of Africa’s vulnerabilities manifesting as conflict, exploitation, poverty and disease.

Welcomed, accompany, support, and integrate

It was as if the theme of migration chose Pope Francis. His first papal trip outside of Rome, in July 2013, was to the Italian Island of Lampedusa, where many young African migrants had died in a shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea as they tried to reach the shores of Europe.

On an altar made from a painted boat, Pope Francis proclaimed, “In this globalised world, we have fallen into globalised indifference,” he said. “We have become used to the suffering of others: it doesn’t affect me; it doesn’t concern me; it’s none of my business!” In later years, after Lampedusa, Pope Francis would repeatedly advocate that “Migrants are to be welcomed, accompanied, supported, and integrated into the host communities.” It was an unpopular message for many in Europe, but the Holy Father kept repeating it.

Missionary Commitment to Mozambique

When the future Pope Francis, then Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio, became the Metropolitan of Buenos Aires in Argentina in 1998, he continued with great fervour the commitment of sending Argentine missionary priests to Mozambique in the Diocese of Xai Xai. This was in response to an appeal from Bishop Julio Duarte Langa, the Mozambican-born prelate of the Diocese of Xai-Xai. Bishop Langa was later created Cardinal in 2015.

Memorable Apostolic Visits to Africa

Pope Francis’ journeys to Africa were memorable and historic, underscoring his respect and concern for Africa. Perhaps nothing illustrates these journeys better than his first African visit in 2015, to Kenya, Uganda, and the Central African Republic. At the time, the visit to the Central African Republic was considered not just dangerous but was referred to by the media as the “biggest security risk of his papacy.” Others even thought it a foolhardy adventure.

Notwithstanding the serious ongoing violence in the troubled country, Pope Francis landed in CAR on 29 November 2015. He turned down suggestions to wear a bulletproof vest or use a bulletproof shield on the Popemobile during his visit.

The author of this article was among other journalists on that papal trip and witnessed Pope Francis go to a meeting with the Muslim community in the central mosque of Koudoukou in Bangui. At the time, that part of the city, PK5, was considered a no-go area for a non-Muslim. Yet the chief imam at the mosque, Tidiani Moussa Naibi, warmly welcomed the Pope and thanked him for his visit. There was no hostility whatsoever.

Pope Francis on a visit to Africa

During his papacy, the Holy Father travelled to Kenya, Uganda, the Central African Republic, Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique, Madagascar, the Republic of Congo, and South Sudan. His visit to South Sudan took place in the company of the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland. Off the eastern coast of Africa, Pope Francis also visited Mauritius during the same Apostolic voyage to Mozambique and Madagascar.

On these trips to Africa, Pope Francis spoke passionately about peace, reconciliation, and social justice, highlighting the resilience of the African people notwithstanding the many adversities that they face as a people.

Meeting with government, civil, and diplomatic authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pope Francis said in his address, “Hands off the Democratic Republic of the Congo! Hands off Africa! Stop choking Africa; Africa is not a mine to be stripped or a terrain to be plundered,” the Pontiff stated.

Sometimes the Pontiff would be literally the only one raising issues affecting the continent of Africa, such as the effects of climate change, economic inequality, and political instability.

He reminded the world of the human stories behind the statistics, advocated for policies that protect human rights and championed the needs of the most vulnerable. He was at his most eloquent during the COVID-19 pandemic when he called for fair distribution and a “spirit of global responsibility” to ensure that Africa and other developing nations were not left out in the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines.

Pope Francis’ pastoral attention to Africa

Pope Francis’ deep affection for Africa extended beyond speeches and declarations. He was, above all, a Shepherd and universal Pastor. For example, the Pope twice celebrated Masses for the Congolese community in Rome (December 2019 and July 2022). On these occasions, and during the 2023 visit to Congo, Pope Francis demonstrated his support and comfort with the Zairean liturgical Rite. He even said the Zairean Rite was a “promising model” for other cultures. Seeing the Pontiff at home and totally unfazed by Africa’s cultural vibrancy and spirituality was amazing. He urged Africans to embrace their age-old values of respect for grandparents and elders and to always see ethnic diversity as a joy to be embraced. Never a menace.

For sure, as Pope Francis “returned to the house of the Father,” the Uganda Martyrs, whose shrine he visited in 2015, were first in line up to welcome the Holy Father home.