Nigeria: Katsina Diocese Pastoral Assembly Nigeria: Katsina Diocese Pastoral Assembly  (Diocese of Katsina)
Africa

Nigeria: New Catholic Diocese of Katsina maps out pastoral plan

The Catholic Diocese of Katsina has concluded its General Pastoral Assembly, which was aimed at developing a pastoral plan that caters to the needs of the relatively new diocese. The Diocese of Katsina was carved from the Diocese of Sokoto on 16 October 2023. During the assembly, the Bishop urged participants to be guided by the Holy Spirit.

Fr Francis Emmanuel - Katsina

Last week’s pastoral gathering was held at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Gidan Fada, Malumfashi.

Bishop Gerald Mamman Musa, led monsignors, priests, religious women, catechists, and lay faithful from parishes across the diocese in discussing and outlining a desired pastoral vision and mission.

The General Pastoral Assembly in session
The General Pastoral Assembly in session   (Diocese of Katsina)

Guided by the Holy Spirit

The Bishop called on all delegates to allow themselves to be guided by the Holy Spirit and to prioritize issues critical to the growth and unity of the young diocese. He emphasized the importance of communion, participation, and mission in strengthening the Church’s pastoral and evangelizing efforts in the Katsina Diocese.

The atmosphere during the meetings was filled with spiritual fervour, liturgical beauty, and strong fraternal bonds. The diocese anticipates growth and fruitful outcomes arising from the group discernment sessions and plenary discussions.

Some of the participants
Some of the participants   (Diocese of Katsina)

 

Topics
28 April 2025, 15:51

