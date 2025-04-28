Nigeria: New Catholic Diocese of Katsina maps out pastoral plan
Fr Francis Emmanuel - Katsina
Last week’s pastoral gathering was held at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Gidan Fada, Malumfashi.
Bishop Gerald Mamman Musa, led monsignors, priests, religious women, catechists, and lay faithful from parishes across the diocese in discussing and outlining a desired pastoral vision and mission.
Guided by the Holy Spirit
The Bishop called on all delegates to allow themselves to be guided by the Holy Spirit and to prioritize issues critical to the growth and unity of the young diocese. He emphasized the importance of communion, participation, and mission in strengthening the Church’s pastoral and evangelizing efforts in the Katsina Diocese.
The atmosphere during the meetings was filled with spiritual fervour, liturgical beauty, and strong fraternal bonds. The diocese anticipates growth and fruitful outcomes arising from the group discernment sessions and plenary discussions.
