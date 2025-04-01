Mozambique: Ethical guidelines for migrant storytelling unveiled at SIGNIS Africa workshop

An international workshop for Catholic media professionals in Africa’s Lusophone countries has endorsed a proposed guide to assist them in handling media stories about migrants. This was revealed at the conclusion of a week-long workshop held in Maputo, Mozambique.

Rogério Maduca - Beira

Following their participation in the training and reflective event, various participants expressed a positive assessment of the workshop, noting that they had learned and shared various experiences on the subject.

With new guidelines in hand regarding the treatment of issues related to migrants, interviewing, and content creation, participants pledged to make good use of the knowledge acquired.

A useful tool for handling migrant issues

The official host of the workshop, Auxiliary Bishop of Beira and President of the Communications Commission at the Episcopal Conference of Mozambique, Bishop António Constantino, reaffirmed that participants were leaving the meeting fully equipped with a valuable tool.

The sharing of different perspectives on how Catholic journalists can report on migrant-related issues was, for the President of SIGNIS Africa, Father Walter Ihejirika, an incredible experience, as it helps to change negative narratives and highlights the contributions of migrants.

Among the recommendations made during the SIGNIS Africa workshop in Maputo, emphasis was also placed on the importance of creating partnerships with other social organizations within the Church.