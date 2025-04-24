Mozambique: Catholic Faithful reflect on Pope Francis' legacy

Upon hearing about the death of Pope Francis, parishioners at the Cathedral of Beira in Mozambique gathered in the church to celebrate a Mass in honour of the Pontiff.

Rogério Maduca – Beira.

The Mass was presided over by the Archbishop of Beira, Claudio Dalla Zuanna, and concelebrated by Auxiliary Bishop António Constantino, along with several priests. During the Eucharistic Service, the Archbishop emphasized that the Pontiff taught Christians and the world that, beyond the word of God and the Eucharist, Jesus can also be found among the most disadvantaged—those deemed unimportant in this world.

At the end of the Mass, some of the faithful spoke to the local church radio station, Radio Pax, about the Holy Father and what he represented in their lives.

A love that transcends Borders

Meanwhile, Mozambique’s head of state, President Daniel Chapo, expressed his sorrow at the Pontiff's passing.

President Chapo recalled the Holy Father's apostolic visit to Mozambique in 2019, noting that the Pope's presence served as a powerful symbol of hope for Mozambicans. He remarked that the Pope has left a legacy of love, compassion, and service that transcends borders.