Cote d’Ivoire: 60,000 Catholic youth of the Archdiocese of Abidjan pray for peaceful elections

The extraordinary mobilisation of Abidjan’s young Catholics was held in the context of the diocesan pilgrimage at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe. The objective of this meeting was twofold: to strengthen young people’s relationship with God and to deepen their faith in Christ. At the same time, they also took time to pray for peace and the smooth conduct of the upcoming elections in their country.

Marcel Ariston Blé - Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

Under the theme, “Young Catholic, be an actor of peace and social cohesion,” the significant event allowed the Catholic youth to draw closer to God during this Lenten period but also to “pray for peace and cohesion in Cote d’Ivoire and for a better future for all,” explained Father Eugene Laurence Awouondji, diocesan chaplain for youth ministry in the Diocese of Abidjan.

Promoting unity and the common good

Through this initiative, the Church also urged the youth, as elections approach, to promote unity and fraternal communion. “We have come from all walks of life in our archdiocese to form one body today,” declared Father Awouondji, who hoped that the youth of Abidjan would “remember that we can be of various nationalities, from different ethnicities, and from different political parties, but we can advocate for unity and peace if we think of the common good, as peace is essential.”

Recalling past crises that have marked the nation, the Ivorian priest stated that “young people have too often been sacrificed on the altar of personal interests. We refuse to relive such tragedies. This mobilization reflects the deep desire for peace among the youth. We have prayed for our political and religious authorities that the Lord may pacify our hearts and that Cote d’Ivoire may remain a haven of peace,” continued the diocesan chaplain for youth in Abidjan.

Catholic youth praying for peace in the country

Heed the call of Bishops for fair elections

With less than seven months until the presidential elections in Cote d’Ivoire, the country’s Catholic Bishops have expressed deep concern about the prevailing socio-political climate.

For his part, Father Norbert-Éric Abékan, the national executive secretary of the Justice, Peace and Environment Commission, who presided over the mass, called on political leaders to preserve the country’s future. “Do not leave a legacy of a blood-soaked and ruined country to the youth, but rather a nation at peace,” he urged. He also invited the youth to become aware of their role in building peace. “Peace is born in the hearts. If you carry it within you, then you will sow it around you,” he added.

Reject all forms of manipulation

In his homily, Father Abékan warned the youth against all forms of manipulation, urging them to recognize the strength they represent because, united in the Church, they can take concrete actions of friendship, brotherhood, and life. “Do not let yourselves be used. You have a conscience and the ability to discern what is right. War is never a solution; it only destroys. It is your responsibility to promote cohesion,” emphasized the national executive secretary of the Justice, Peace and Environment Commission.

A youth engaged for peace

Jean-Noé Gnaba, president of the youth of the Archdiocese of Abidjan, emphasized the significance of the event. “This gathering is a powerful symbol of unity and our commitment to bear witness to God’s love in our society. It is a call to commitment in the life of the Church,” he explained.

Young people in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament