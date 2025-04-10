Cape Verde - São Nicolau Island hosts “Social Week”
Radio Nova de Maria - Cape Verde
The opening ceremony took place recently with various social activities and was presided over by the President of the Republic of Cape Verde, José Maria Neves.
Speaking to Radio Nova de Maria, parish priest Father Hernany Dias spoke about the aim of the event.
In addition to José Maria Neves, the event was attended by the Mayor of Ribeira Brava, Nilton Monteiro, many other humanitarian associations, church groups and parishioners.
In the city of Ribeira Brava, José Maria Neves also chaired the Forum on “The First Social Action Pact”. There was also a conference on “Waste and Sustainability - Circular Economy, Green Growth and Interaction of Policies and Agendas (SDG 2030, COP 21), EU Ecological Pact and Farm to Fork Strategy”, given by Antóno Gualberto do Rosário, businessman, economist and former Prime Minister of Cape Verde.
