Angola: Former Supreme Court Chief Justice reflects on slow pace of national reconciliation

In an interview with Vatican News, Cristiano Augusto Andre, a Catholic, legal scholar and former Chief Justice of Angola’s Supreme Court from 1997 to 2014, expressed his concerns regarding the national reconciliation plan as well as the pace of economic development in Angola.

Anastácio Sasembele – Luanda and Vatican News.

The Angolan government embarked on a national reconciliation plan and process at the end of 2019, as a way to redress some of the injustices and tensions arising from the long civil war, which lasted for 27 years (1975-2002). The war left a deep scar on the country, and the reconciliation process is therefore meant to address the wounds caused by the conflict.

The process has been described as "delayed transitional justice." It has faced many challenges in addressing the legacies of the conflict. Some observers believe that the process has stalled and there is need for political will to get it going.

Need to ease nation’s inner trauma

Speaking as part of Holy Week and Angola’s Peace Day, commemorated on 14 April, Justice Cristiano André stated that his compatriots need to come to terms with their past. “Angolans need to reconnect and ease their inner turmoil,” he said.

April is recognised as the month of peace and national reconciliation in Angola.

Justice Cristiano Andre also expressed worry about the harsh social and economic conditions facing many families, stating that this situation undermines peace and reconciliation in Angola. However, he said there was hope for better days ahead.

Angola will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its independence on 11 November.

A devastating proxy war

Angola’s conflict from 1975 to 2002 was brutal. It is estimated to have cost the lives of more than 500,000 civilians, with over a million others displaced. The country has still not recovered from the damage to its infrastructure.

The war was seen as a proxy conflict of the Cold War, with the MPLA governing party being supported by the Soviet Union, while UNITA was backed by the USA and its Western allies. The civil war outlived the Cold War, which more or less ended in the 1990s.

In February 2002, government troops killed the leader of UNITA, Jonas Savimbi, and eventually, UNITA was brought to the negotiating table. A peace agreement was signed on 4 April 2002.