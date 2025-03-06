Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops call for justice and renewal amidst economic and political crisis

As Zimbabwe grapples with an economic crisis, rising unemployment, and political tensions, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) has issued a heartfelt Lenten Pastoral Letter calling for justice, renewal, and national introspection.

Fr. Johnston Z. Mlambo - Harare.

The Letter, released just days before Ash Wednesday, comes as the nation is suffocating under a massive public debt of $21 billion, against an estimated 2025 budget of $10.6 billion.

The economic turmoil has been exacerbated by rampant corruption, company closures, and widespread job losses, further widening the gap between the rich and the poor.

Proclaim the year of the Lord’s favour

The Pastoral Letter, titled “…to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favour” (Luke 4:19), is deeply rooted in the spirituality of the Jubilee Year 2025, with the theme “Pilgrims of Hope.”

The bishops draw inspiration from biblical jubilee principles, which emphasise debt relief, social justice, and the restoration of dignity to the oppressed.

The Letter highlights the grim realities facing Zimbabweans.

The country’s high debt burden continues to stifle development, with excessive interest rates imposed by international financial institutions trapping Zimbabwe and other developing nations in economic bondage.

President of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference, Bishop Paul Horan

Divisive politics are a distraction

The bishops echoed Pope Saint John Paul II’s call for decisive action on debt relief, urging global financial reforms to allow struggling nations to break free from cycles of poverty.

Beyond economic woes, Zimbabweans are grappling with political instability and growing tensions within the ruling ZANU-PF political party. The arrest of journalist Blessed Mhlanga, accused of inciting violence, has further deepened fears of political repression.

Meanwhile, public discourse has been dominated by divisive discussions on a possible ‘Third Term’ for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a move that has caused rifts within both the ruling party and the broader society.

The bishops lament that such distractions divert attention from pressing national issues such as poverty, unemployment, and corruption.

Call for a national metanoia

The Letter also highlights how corruption has reached alarming levels, infiltrating various sectors of the economy.

“One wonders why the corrupt seem uncensured and even rewarded whilst haemorrhaging the nation,” the bishops state, expressing concern over a governance system that enables wealth accumulation by a few while the majority suffer.

In response to these challenges, the bishops call for a national metanoia—true repentance and transformation.

They argue that Zimbabwe needs more than just individual change; there must be a collective shift in mindset, policies, and institutional structures to promote justice and the common good.

Catholic faithful at Ash Wednesday Mass, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bulawayo - Zimbabwe 05. 03. 2025

Relief at government’s abolition of the Death Penalty Act

The bishops commend the abolition of the Death Penalty Act, describing it as a step in the right direction towards upholding human dignity.

However, they stress that more needs to be done to restore fairness, equity, and moral integrity in governance and society.

As Zimbabwe enters the sacred season of Lent, the bishops encourage all faithful to reflect on the deeper meaning of the Jubilee Year 2025.

Jubilee Year- forgiveness, restoration, and justice

They remind the nation that the biblical jubilee was a time of forgiveness, restoration, and justice—a vision that Zimbabwe desperately needs today.

“In the spirit of the Jubilee Year and Lent, we call for a metanoia… a change of heart, a change of ways, and a change of behaviour,” the Letter states, emphasising that true transformation must extend beyond personal piety to societal reform.

While the main celebration of the 12th Anniversary of Pope Francis’ election will take place in Harare on 13 March, the bishops encourage the Catholic faithful in Zimbabwe to find ways to offer prayers in their parishes and missions in solidarity with the universal Church.

As Zimbabweans endure economic hardships, political uncertainty, and social divisions, the bishops’ message is a call to action—to restore dignity, fight injustice, and become true ‘pilgrims of hope’ in these trying times.