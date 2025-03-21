Zambia: Celebrating 120 years of Chikuni Mission: a legacy of faith, education, and community

Zambia’s Monze Diocese has launched a five-year preparatory programme that will lead to the celebration of 125 years of the Chikuni Mission. The mission is one of Zambia’s oldest, established by the French Jesuits led by Fr. Joseph Moreau. Chikuni Mission, a historic Catholic enclave, marks 120 years this year.

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City.

Zambia’s Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, was the guest of honour at the grand and colourful 120th Chikuni Mission anniversary in Monze, Southern Province. He was accompanied by national and local government officials, traditional leaders, various church leaders, priests, sisters, those in formation, and thousands of Monze Diocese’s Catholic faithful who attended the main event held at St Canisius High School grounds last Sunday.

Journey towards the 125th Anniversary

The milestone event commemorated the mission’s founding, especially its long-standing contribution to evangelization, faith formation, education, agriculture, healthcare, and to the culture of the Tonga speaking people of Zambia. The event was dubbed “120 Years of Faith, Service, and Community.”

Monze Diocese Catholic Bishop Raphael Mweempwa, the main celebrant at the Eucharistic celebration, launched a five-year programme of activities that will culminate in the 125th-anniversary celebrations of one of Zambia’s first successful Catholic missions led by the Jesuits.

“As we embark on this journey to commemorate our 125-year history, we honour the sacrifices, dedication, and faith of our founding fathers and mothers. They planted the seed of faith, which has flourished into a vibrant Christian community, bringing progress in education, healthcare, family-based initiatives, and the preservation of culture. Their commitment to evangelization, despite the challenges of their time, continues to inspire us today,” said Bishop Mweempwa.

He continued, “The early missionaries arrived when infrastructure was virtually non-existent. There were no roads, no schools, and no healthcare facilities, yet they persevered, trusting in God’s providence. Many succumbed to tropical diseases such as malaria, but they never gave up, for God was their principal guide and the centre of their mission. Their goal was clear: to make the God of our Lord Jesus Christ known, loved, and served,” said the Monze Diocese Ordinary.

Some of the priests attending the Chikuni Mission event

The generosity of pioneer collaborators

Chikuni Mission was founded in 1905 by the French Jesuit missionary Father Joseph Moreau and his companion, Fr. Jules Torrend —the latter would move on to establish Kasisi Mission situated on the outskirts of the capital city, Lusaka.

Chikuni Mission’s success was made possible through the unwavering support of locals, particularly James Haatontola, Henry Jahaliso, Joseph Bbiinya, and Alfred Joojo. Also essential to the mission’s success was the generosity of Chief Moonze, who provided the land on which Chikuni Mission stands to this day.

Bishop Mweempwa commended Fr. Moreau’s approach to working closely with local collaborators.

“One of the most remarkable aspects of Fr. Joseph Moreau’s mission was his approach to forming young men from the local community—following the example of Jesus, who trained disciples to spread the faith—to become catechists and teachers,” Bishop Mweempwa said.

Introduction of the ‘Joko’ - Ox-driven plough

It was Fr. Moreau who introduced the use of an ox-driven plough known among the Tonga people as “Joko.” Before that, the hoe was the only means of tilling the land,

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema saluted the Jesuit missionaries and acknowledged their legacy at Chikuni Mission, particularly the transformative changes they initiated.

President Hichilema visited the tombs of the missionaries in Chikuni. Laying a wreath on the tomb of Fr. Torrend

“These Jesuit missionaries not only preached the Gospel but also laid the foundations for education and healthcare in the region. Fr. Moreau, in particular, revolutionized agriculture by introducing the ox-driven plough, transforming farming and ensuring food security, not just in Chikuni, but across the country. Their efforts planted the seeds of progress, fostering self-sufficiency and empowerment in communities that continue to thrive more than a century later,” the Zambian President reflected.

This year, Chikuni is also celebrating the Silver Jubilee of Chikuni Community Radio, one of Zambia’s first autonomous Catholic radio stations.

Church and State working together

Part of the Catholic faithful at the Chikuni Mass

Bishop Mweempwa used the occasion to advise against toxic political rhetoric that is harmful to the fabric of Zambian society.

“While we recognize and respect democratic processes, we encourage a culture of respectful dialogue in addressing differing views. Let us, as a nation, move away from politics of malice and embrace meaningful discussions that foster national unity and sustainable development,” he said.

The Monze Diocese prelate further recognized the Zambian Government’s proactive response in addressing the challenges posed by the recent drought. “The provision of food relief has been a lifeline for many, for which we are deeply grateful,” the Bishop told President Hichilema.

Chikuni Mission, Bishop Mweempwa concluded, stands as an example of what is possible when the Church and the government work together for the common good. “Let us continue this collaboration so that every child receives quality education, every sick person finds healing, and every citizen has access to truthful information,” he said.