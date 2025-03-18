Priests in Benin encouraged to promote a Church that is self-sustaining

The Union of Beninese Clergy (UCB), a national association of Catholic priests in Benin, has been encouraged to promote priestly fraternity and projects that enhance self-sustainability within the Church of Benin.

Vatican News with Juste Hlannon – Cotonou

This week, at a handover ceremony in Cotonou at the Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Benin, the outgoing national delegate of UCB handed over the mantle of the association to the newly elected delegate. The event was witnessed by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Episcopal Conference of Benin, who represented members of the Beninese episcopate.

Fostering priestly fraternity and reflection

Founded 56 years ago, the Union of Beninese Clergy (UCB) is an association consisting of approximately 1,200 priests, all originally from Benin, serving in the country’s ten dioceses or abroad.

“The main mission of the UCB is to foster priestly fraternity,” emphasized Father Hubert Kèdowidé, the newly elected national delegate of the association. However, it also serves as “a platform for reflection among priests on the challenges of the priestly mission,” he said. Each year, the association meets to discuss a theme related to the life of the Church in the country, either at the provincial or national level.

These meetings also allow the association’s members to renew their national leadership every four years. The new executive was voted into office on 30 January this year during the general assembly held in Natitingou. Members elected Father Hubert Kèdowidé, previously the association’s secretary-general. Confirming this election, the Episcopal Conference of Benin (CEB) organized the ceremony for the handover of responsibilities between the outgoing delegate, Father Patrick Sabi Sika and the newly elected Father Hubert Kèdowidé.

Working towards a self-sustaining Church

Representing the Bishops of Benin during this ceremony, Father Éric Okpeitcha, Deputy Secretary-General of the CEB, highlighted the contributions of the outgoing delegate over the past eight years.

“Day and night, whether by phone or on the road, you have worked to animate various diocesan unions of the Beninese clergy, organizing provincial and national assemblies,” Father Okpeitcha commended the outgoing delegate. He congratulated him on behalf of the Bishops of Benin for his “dedication to the service of the Church.”

During the handover ceremony, Father Okpeitcha reminded the new delegate of the Episcopal Conference of Benin’s expectations for the association.

“I would like to remind you of the emphasis placed by Archbishop Roger Houngbédji, Metropolitan Archbishop of Cotonou and President of the CEB, at the national assembly of the UCB in Natitingou last January, regarding the necessity for Beninese priests to work alongside their Bishops in building a united, missionary Church that is resolutely committed to self-sustenance,” the Deputy Secretary General said.

Supporting priests in their calling

ecognizing the expectations of the Episcopal Conference of Benin and committing to work collaboratively with the executive team he leads “for the effective functioning of the Church’s mission in Benin, alongside the bishops,” the new national delegate of the UCB also aims to improve the health care of priests. “The spiritual and physical health of priests, their well-being in youth and old age, is our concern,” he assured.

The new executive intends to strengthen “everything related to fraternity” within the association. This includes not only “surrounding those priests who are celebrating their ordination anniversaries or who are grieving” but also “sometimes offering mediation in situations of priests facing difficulties with their Bishops.”

This commitment highlights the ongoing dedication of the Beninese clergy to their mission and the strengthening of their community, aiming to build a resilient and self-sustaining Church of Benin.