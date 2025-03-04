Nigerian Bishops call attention to school closures in some northern states during Ramadan

The Catholic Bishops in Nigeria have expressed concern over the decisions by some governors in northern Nigeria to close schools and all academic activities in their respective states for five weeks during the Ramadan period.

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City.

The recent declaration by some governors in northern Nigeria to close schools for five weeks during the Ramadan period has created apprehension not only for the well-being of Muslim learners but also for Christian students resident in those states.

Public and private schools affected

Nigerian media reported recently that the governors of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi states made public their intention to close schools and halt all academic activities for five weeks during the Ramadan fast. Except for Kano, the states of Katsina, Kebbi, and Bauchi have since directed all public and private schools to proceed on holiday for the whole month of Ramadan.

“This decision, which affects not only Muslim students but also Christian students and Christian-owned schools, raises serious questions about the secular nature of our country and the rights of all citizens, the Bishops say in their Statement co-signed by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) President, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji and Secretary, Bishop Donatus Ogun, O.S.A. The Bishops urge the Federal Government of Nigeria to intervene and guarantee the rights of all Nigerians, regardless of their faith or cultural background.

“As we emphasised in our Pastoral Letter, ‘The Church and the Nigerian State’ (2012), “The Nigerian state is secular, and this secularity is not a mere declaration; it is a fundamental principle that must guide all aspects of our national life,” the Bishops emphasise.

World’s highest out-of-school children

The Bishops say that they are “particularly concerned about the impact of this decision on the already alarming rate of out-of-school children in northern Nigeria. According to UNESCO, Nigeria has the world’s highest number of out-of-school children, with over 10 million children not attending school. This decision will only exacerbate this crisis and undermine efforts to improve education outcomes in the region.”

Before the federal government can intervene, the Bishops appeal to the “governors of the affected states to reconsider this decision and explore alternative arrangements that respect the rights and freedoms of all citizens.”

CAN and civil society condemn development

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi states’ decision to shut down all schools during Ramadan fasting. CAN said that globally, Muslim nations such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—where Islam is central and Ramadan is deeply revered—do not shut down schools for the entire fasting period. “Instead, they adapt schedules, shortening hours or offer flexibility, to balance education with religious practice,” CAN President Daniel Okoh said.

It is not just Christians protesting the closures. Sahara Reporters quotes human rights activist Omoyele Sowore as wondering why religious considerations are being allowed to interfere with academic activities. The National Association of Nigerian (NAN) students has threatened nationwide protests if the northern states do not resc