Nigeria: Zumuntan Mata convention in the Kaduna region promotes women’s empowerment

The Zumuntan Mata Convention recently brought together women from the Kaduna ecclesiastical province. The meeting, held at the St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, Malumfashi, in the Diocese of Katsina, has been described as a success.

Fr. Chibuzor Victor Somadina - Katsina

Women from various dioceses of the Kaduna ecclesiastical province, which comprises Kaduna, Minna, Zaria, Kontagora, Kano, Kafanchan, and Sokoto, were in attendance.

During the opening ceremonies, Fr. Mathias Anyip, the chaplain, and eight other priests celebrated Holy Mass at the venue. The homilist was Fr James Gajere. He emphasized the importance of being faithful to God at all times.

Bishop Gerald Mamman Musa of Katsina Diocese, as the host Bishop, equally celebrated Mass for the women and encouraged them in their mission and fellowship. A visiting team from Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) also visited the women's convention.

The Eucharistic celebration at the Convention

Women and family life

The women’s convention featured various topics and presentations, including a discussion on Hepatitis B by Ms. Florence Sawuta. She highlighted the symptoms, causes, preventive measures, and modes of transmission. Hepatitis B is an infectious disease caused by the hepatitis B virus that affects the liver.

Other discussions were on the evolving role of women in the family. The Church has always maintained that the Christian family has the noble and primary duty of transmitting the faith to children.

The Zumuntan Mata’s new executive was then inaugurated. Chief Mrs. Elizabeth Lazarus Audu from Minna Diocese was unveiled as its new leader.

The Zumuntan Mata Catholic women’s group with Bishop Musa and a priest

Who are Zumunta Mata?

The Zumunta Mata is a Catholic women’s organization in Nigeria that promotes spiritual growth, empowerment, and community service among its members. The group, which translates to “Women’s Association” in the Hausa language, was established to provide a platform for Catholic women to come together, share experiences, and support one another in their faith journey. Zumunta Mata has existed for several decades and has a presence in various dioceses across Nigeria.

The group’s objectives include promoting Christian values, fostering unity and solidarity among members, and engaging in charitable activities that benefit the community. Members of the Zumunta Mata participate in various activities, such as prayer meetings, Scripture sharing, and community service projects. The group also provides a platform for women to develop their leadership skills and take on active roles in their parishes and communities.

Membership is open to all Catholic women who are committed to the organization’s values and objectives.