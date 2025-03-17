Nigerians in shock at the murder of 21-year-old seminarian by kidnappers

Seminarian Andrew Peter (left) killed by kidnappers. Also in this composite picture is Fr. Philip Ekweli (right) who was released

The Bishop of Auchi Diocese, in Nigeria has called on the government at all levels and security agencies to do more in the face of a deteriorating security situation leading to increased kidnappings. This follows the killings of a young seminarian recently kidnapped.

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City.

Speaking on behalf of Nigeria’s Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Bishop Gabriel Dunia, Diocesan spokesperson Fr Peter Egielewa said 21-year-old Major Seminarian Andrew Peter “was gruesomely murdered by the abductors.” Fr Philip Ekweli, who was abducted along with the seminarian, was released on Thursday, 13 March.

Seminarian brutally murdered

“The Catholic Diocese of Auchi wishes to announce the release of Rev. Fr. Philip Ekweli from the hands of his abductors. He was released at about 4.00 pm on Thursday, 13 March 2025, close to Amughe village, a few kilometres to Okpekpe town, North Ibie in Etsako East LGA of Edo State, ending 10 days of captivity at the hands of his abductors. He is now receiving appropriate medical attention,” said Fr Peter Egielewa in a weekend statement.

He continued, “Unfortunately, however, the 21-year-old major seminarian, Andrew Peter, who was kidnapped along with Fr Ekweli, was gruesomely murdered by the abductors. The Diocese expresses sincere condolences to the family members of Andrew Peter, praying God to grant them consolation and strength in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Government at all levels can do more

The Bishop of Auchi said the government at all levels can do more to stem the deteriorating security situation.

While thanking the Edo State Government for helping secure the release of the kidnapped priest, the Bishop expressed dissatisfaction with the police’s response and the overall prevailing security situation in the region.

“A call goes to the government at all levels and security agencies to stop the deteriorating security situation in Edo North in particular and other parts of Edo State, which has now become a safe haven for kidnappers, operating at will while the people feel helpless and abandoned,” reads part of the statement.

Fr Ekweti and the 21-year-old seminarian Andrew Peter, were kidnapped on Monday 3 March when gunmen descended on the Church and Rectory of St Peter’s Parish in Iviukhua-Agenebode, Etsako Local Government Area. Local vigilantes tried to protect the priest and seminarian by engaging the gunmen in a gunfight but they were overpowered by the superior weapons of the kidnappers.

Priest killed on Ash Wednesday

On 5 March, Ash Wednesday, Fr. Sylvester Okechukwu of the Diocese of Kafanchan was killed by kidnappers.

In the last two months of 2025, as a whole, Nigeria has seen a dramatic increase in the abduction of Catholic priests, seminarians and religious women -for ransom.

However this time around, the brutal killing of seminarian Andrew Peter by kidnappers has touched a raw nerve, leaving the Nigerians in a state of shock. They took to social media to express their pain and sense of helplessness.