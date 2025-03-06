Nigeria: Archdiocese of Kafanchan priest kidnapped and found murdered on Ash Wednesday

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan has confirmed the tragic killing of Fr. Sylvester Okechukwu, who was abducted from his residence on the night of 4 March 2025.

Paul Samasumo and Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA – Vatican City.

The Archdiocese of Kafanchan’s Chancellor, Fr. Jacob Shanet, confirmed this unfortunate development in a statement made available to Vatican News.

Fr. Sylvester Okechukwu was abducted from his residence at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tachira, located in the Kaura Local Government Area, on the evening of 4 March. He was later found murdered in the early hours of Ash Wednesday on 5 March.

A Selfless servant in the Lord’s Vineyard

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the tragic death of our beloved priest, Rev. Fr. Sylvester Okechukwu, who was ordained on 11 February 2021,” Fr. Shanet said.

He added, “The untimely and brutal loss has left us heartbroken and devastated. Fr. Sylvester was a dedicated servant of God who worked selflessly in the vineyard of the Lord, spreading the message of peace, love, and hope. He was always available and accessible to his parishioners. His untimely death has left an indelible void within our diocesan family, and we share in the pain of his passing with his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him,” the Chancellor said.

The motive behind the killing is unknown.

The Kaduna State Police Command said that they have launched a search for the perpetrators.

Auchi Diocese priest and seminarian kidnapped

In another development, Fr. Philip Ekweli and a major seminarian have been abducted in Nigeria’s Auchi Diocese, Edo State.

In a statement shared by Fr. Peter Egielewa, the Diocese’s Communications Director, at about 9. 30 pm on Monday, 3 March 2025, the parish residence and Church of St. Peter’s Parish in Iviukhua-Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, were violently attacked by gunmen. Doors and windows in both the Rectory and the Church were broken, accompanied by gunshots, recounted Fr Peter.

The diocesan spokesperson further said local vigilantes confronted the kidnappers in a gunfight; however, the abductors’ superior firepower enabled them to seize Fr. Ekweli and the major seminarian.