Mozambican journalist says human trafficking is at alarming levels in Africa and is also driving illegal migration

Mozambique: Francisco Junior, an investigative journalist at a prison following up on a case of human trafficking

An investigative journalist with Mozambiquan Television (MTN) has raised concern over the devastating effects of human trafficking on the African continent. Francisco Junior, a journalist who specialises in tracking trafficking on the continent, has highlighted that the phenomenon has reached alarming levels in Africa and is, in part, a driver of illegal migration. Mr Junior was speaking at the ongoing SIGNIS Africa Catholic communications workshop on migration, which is currently taking place i

Br. Alfonce Kugwa - Maputo.

Mr Junior has called on African leaders to collaborate in addressing the menace of human trafficking that has seen people sold as commodities for sexual exploitation, cheap labour, organ removal, and even for dark rituals. Junior said one of the most distressing aspects of his investigations is dealing with stories of how relatives or parents, either out of naivety or greed, give away their children or relations to traffickers.

Weak law enforcement, corruption, poverty

Junior, who has recently produced a documentary titled “The Case of Diana,” brings up our issues of how innocent people are lured into human trafficking by family members. Junior tells the story of how, together with his team, he disrupted a human trafficking syndicate with links in Mozambique, South Africa and even Rwanda. Victims were lured by a hairdresser and a nurse.

He said human trafficking in Africa is a widespread and complex issue, deeply rooted in social, economic, and political factors.

“It affects men, women, and children, who are trafficked for forced labour, sexual exploitation, organ removal, and even forced marriages. Weak law enforcement, corruption, poverty, and conflicts make it easier for traffickers to operate. Despite legal frameworks, implementation remains a major challenge, allowing trafficking networks to continue exploiting vulnerable populations,” said Francisco.

Desperate and easily deceived

According to Junior, several factors drive human trafficking, including poverty, lack of job opportunities, political instability, and weak judicial systems. He noted that people in desperate situations are easily deceived by traffickers who promise them a better life. Additionally, the high demand for cheap labour, sexual exploitation, and even illegal organ trade fuels the industry.

“In some cases, cultural practices such as child marriage also contribute to trafficking. Globalisation and new media technologies have made it easier for traffickers to operate across borders, making the fight against trafficking even more complex,” he stressed.

Junior added that human trafficking deeply impacts families and society in multiple ways. He lamented that in some cases, family members themselves are involved in trafficking, often under the guise of providing better opportunities. For example, there have been cases where uncles took their nieces to South Africa with promises of a better life, only to force them into prostitution. This betrayal destroys trust within families and leaves lasting emotional scars.

Human traffickers always appear genuine so as to win the attention of their victims.

“For the victims, the psychological trauma of trafficking can be severe and long-lasting, often leading to depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Reintegration into society and their families can be extremely difficult, even when they escape or are rescued. Their relationships with existing family members, future spouses, and even their own children can be affected due to the deep psychological wounds they carry,” Junio explained, adding that at the societal level, trafficking erodes social cohesion, increases crime rates, and perpetuates cycles of exploitation.

Traffickers operate across borders

The veteran journalist emphasised that trafficking weakens communities by removing individuals, especially women and children, from their support systems, making them more vulnerable to further abuse and marginalisation.

Junior further highlighted that combating human trafficking is not just about rescuing victims but that it requires long-term support to help them heal and rebuild their lives.

He pointed out that stopping human trafficking requires a multi-sectoral approach, with governments strengthening laws, enforcing them effectively, and ensuring traffickers are prosecuted. He also challenged governments to facilitate economic development programs and education as key to reducing vulnerability.

The investigative journalist encouraged awareness campaigns to help vulnerable communities recognise trafficking tactics and avoid falling victim.

He said: “International cooperation is also crucial, as trafficking networks operate across borders. Finally, supporting survivors through rehabilitation and reintegration is essential in breaking the cycle of exploitation.”

Francisco went on to say that communities affected by trafficking often experience fear, insecurity, and loss of trust in authorities. He echoed that trafficking disrupts local economies by exploiting labour and removing productive members of society. In some cases, traffickers infiltrate communities, making it harder for people to report crimes. Additionally, communities dealing with trafficking often face stigma, making it even more difficult for survivors to reintegrate. These challenges weaken the social fabric and make long-term recovery difficult.

The MTN journalist said investigative journalism helps uncover hidden trafficking networks and bring justice to victims.

“The media can also educate the public about the risks and warning signs of trafficking. However, responsible reporting is essential to protect survivors’ identities and avoid re-traumatisation. Collaborating with civil society and law enforcement can strengthen efforts to dismantle trafficking networks,” emphasised Francisco Junior highlighting that Catholic media can engage in advocacy journalism that highlights the plight of migrants and refugees, as well as the opportunities they can offer in host countries.