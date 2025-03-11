Lenten Message: Bishops in Ghana assure Catholics that Hope is rooted in Christ’s victory

The Catholic Bishops in Ghana have reassured Christians during this Lenten season that hope does not disappoint. They emphasize that true hope is firmly rooted in Christ’s victory over sin and death and urged the faithful to embrace prayer, sacrifice, and love, trusting in God’s ever-present mercy.

Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA – Vatican City

Basing their Lenten reflection message on this year’s Jubilee of Hope, members of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) reassured the faithful that hope is firmly anchored in Christ’s victory. They are called to embrace this as they journey through the 40 days of Lent.

Hope is not a fleeting emotion

The bishops emphasized that true hope is not based on fleeting circumstances but on the unshakable foundation of Christ’s resurrection, which brings renewal and strength to believers.

“In this Jubilee Year of Hope, the Easter message resonates with even greater power. It reminds us that hope is not a fleeting emotion but a steadfast assurance rooted in Christ’s victory. Lent prepares the faithful to embrace this hopefully, transforming their lives and inspiring them to share this hope with others,” reads in part the message signed by the GCBC president, Bishop Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi.

The Ghanaian prelates say that amidst the various political, social, economic, internal and external problems and challenges facing the average Ghanaian, “the eternal hope of the resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ fills us all.”

God’s love is present in suffering

Lent is a season of hope that reminds Christians that God’s love and mercy remain present even in suffering. While marked by sacrifice and penance, the season ultimately points to the hope found in Christ, which the Jubilee Year of Hope reinforces, urging believers to trust in God’s promise of redemption and new life.

The bishops said that as Catholics observe Lent during this Jubilee Year, they are encouraged to embody hope in their daily actions by supporting the marginalized, offering comfort to those in sorrow, and serving as living witnesses of God’s love in a world often filled with division and hardship.

“This Jubilee Year of Hope also invites all of us to reflect on the hope of eternal life as Lent reminds us that our earthly struggles are temporary, and our ultimate hope lies in the promise of heaven. This perspective encourages believers to live with purpose, courage, and joy, even in the face of adversity,” the message reads.

Lent: a grace-filled season

The bishops’ message, “Lent: a grace-filled season in the Jubilee Year of Hope,” expresses that this period reminds Christians of God’s mercy that abounds for all who seek Him.

“Through prayer, Christians draw closer to God, finding hope in His presence. Fasting teaches self-discipline and reminds believers of their dependence on God, while almsgiving reflects the hope of building a more just and compassionate world. It is our prayer that through this year’s Lenten Season in this Jubilee Year, we will experience the fruits and merits of the prayers, fasting, and almsgiving in the Christian communities,” they said.

In conclusion, the bishops stress that this Lenten season serves as a reminder to the faithful to trust in God’s presence, even during life’s most challenging moments. The Christian faithful should further actively spread hope through faith and service to others.