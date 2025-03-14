Elections in Gabon: The Church encouraging Servant Leadership

Gabonese people at a military parade marking the first anniversary of the military revolution (AFP or licensors)

As the political transition in Gabon progresses, the country’s electoral commission has announced the list of candidates for the upcoming presidential election, which is scheduled for 12 April 2025. The current transitional president, Brigadier General Brice Oligui Nguema, is among the presidential candidates.

Fabrice Bagendekere, SJ – Vatican City.

Welcoming the electoral commission’s announcement, Bishop Mathieu Madega, the Bishop of Mouila, said that the Gabonese Church welcomes anyone willing to “put themselves at the service of the nation.”

Following the military coup of 30 August 2023, which ushered in a military government and later the popular approval of a new Constitution, Gabon has now entered the final phase of the transition.

A constitutional referendum was held and approved in Gabon on 16 November 2024. The new Constitution, among other things, proposed a 7-year presidential term, renewable once consecutively.

A transition without bloodshed

Bishop Madega, who participated in crafting the new Constitution, commended the Transition Committee’s contribution as critical in ensuring the success of the transition and maintaining the nation’s peace and integrity.

Bishop Madega further observed that what happened in Gabon was nothing short of remarkable. “The “liberation” experienced during the 2023 revolution occurred “without bloodshed, without injuries, and without material or human damage,” fostering hope among the people long downtrodden. Fortunately, he says, the transitional government has generally maintained this culture.

Despite the general support for Brigadier General Oligui Nguema’s candidacy, Bishop Madega pointed out that the support was not unanimous. “There are always individuals with different perspectives and thoughts,” he said. While the General enjoys significant popularity, some criticisms have emerged regarding his governance style, which has been described as authoritarian.

Diversity, tolerance and prayers for the nation

The Church in Gabon positions itself amidst these diverse opinions, maintaining neutrality and offering prayers for all, especially for a smooth electoral process. The Bishop reaffirms the Church’s commitment to social engagement, stating, “The Church is ‘mater et Magistra’; she is mother and teacher; thus, she observes, advises everyone, and calls for unity, wisdom, and humility.”

Bishop Madega stressed that political activity is fundamentally an act of charity aimed at human development. He emphasizes that the Church supports political institutions in seeking the greater good for everyone. At all times, the Church encourages the Christian faithful to engage actively in politics and issues of governance because this is a noble calling. He thus invited capable individuals to take the lead in the country’s political affairs. What matters the most, he reiterated, is that they remain trustworthy and genuinely committed to serving the people with love, selflessness, determination, wisdom, and discernment.