Missionaries of Africa hold workshop to promote safeguarding of minors

Fr. Lowrent Kamwanza, M.Afr., talks to Vatican News about a recent workshop in Burundi to entrust the mission of safeguarding minors and vulnerable people to the entire Church.

By John Baptist Tumusiime

The coordinator for the department of Integrity in Ministry of the Society of the Missionaries of Africa, Fr. Lowrent Kamwaza, recently organized a two-week workshop in the Burundian capital, Bujumbura, for confreres serving in the Central Africa Province.

The 14 participants received training on how to relate safely and respectfully with the people of God, especially with minors and vulnerable people.

Various experts in related fields presented at the workshop held on February 15-16.

Below is a transcript of Vatican News' interview with Fr. Kamwanza.

Q: What were the main objectives of this safeguarding workshop for Missionaries of Africa serving in Central Africa?

Our recent safeguarding workshop in the Burundian capital, Bujumbura, was an initiative of the General Council of the Society of the Missionaries of Africa, the White Fathers. As a Safeguarding Coordinator, I operate under their mandate, and it is crucial to highlight this from the outset.

The General Council is fully committed to creating safe environments for everyone in the Church, particularly for minors and persons in situations of vulnerability. Our safeguarding workshop focused on three key objectives: we aimed to update one another on the progress made in safeguarding and to exchange experiences as safeguarding delegates from the Central Africa Province of the Missionaries of Africa, which includes Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda.

The second objective was ongoing formation. Safeguarding is an evolving field, with continuous developments in the Church. Therefore, ongoing learning is essential to acquiring new skills and competencies in addressing safeguarding issues as they arise in mission areas.

The third objective was to develop a Safeguarding Policy and Updating the Code of Conduct. The Missionaries of Africa serve in over 25 African countries, organized into eight provinces and sections. Each province is required to develop a safeguarding policy tailored to its specific context.

For the Province of Central Africa (PAC), this was a crucial moment to fulfil this obligation. It was time for this province to do their homework, and it has been done—we successfully accomplished this task.

Q: Last year (2024) you organised a similar workshop in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali. How significant are these workshops for the Missionaries of Africa?

We are a missionary congregation working in collaboration with the universal Church, guided by the synodal spirit. We respond to the call of Pope Francis, who, in his 2018 Apostolic Letter to the People of God, urged all the baptized, both ordained and lay, to commit to creating safe environments within the Church.

This call is a bold response to the various forms of abuse that have been committed against minors and vulnerable persons. This mission aligns well with Jesus Christ’s own ministry, in which He prioritized the little ones, the poor, and the most vulnerable. The Gospels clearly highlight that they were at the heart of His Father’s mission.

These training workshops are highly significant for us as a congregation because they demonstrate our unwavering commitment to safeguarding. It is essential to educate and equip our members with the necessary knowledge and skills, as they are in constant contact with God's people in their mission.

They must understand how to responsibly exercise their pastoral authority and powers and interact with others in a manner that is both safe and healthy. An informed mind is an enlightened mind, and as the saying goes, prevention is better than cure. We train to prevent abuse before it happens.

Q: With regard to the workshop in Bujumbura, did you achieve the objectives?

The outcome of the session exceeded our expectations. We fully achieved our three objectives. The final draft of the safeguarding policy for the province has been completed and will soon be presented to Fr. Arsene Kapya, the Provincial Superior of the Central Africa Province, for his review, amendments, and approval.

Participants in the workshop

Q: Lastly, is there another initiative in the offing from you as Coordinator for Integrity in Ministry?

As a congregation, we remain committed to this mission and will continue collaborating with others, in response to the call of Pope Francis and the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Our next step is to ensure that this policy is effectively implemented and communicated to all stakeholders in our mission areas, so that it serves its intended purpose.

Looking ahead, in June 2025, we will hold a similar initiative in Lusaka, Zambia, for missionaries and pastoral collaborators from the Southern Africa Province (SAP), which includes Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, and the Republic of South Africa. I encourage our missionaries to begin preparations for this intensive training workshop. We are grateful to our partners for their support and prayers.

I would like to conclude with this message: safeguarding is the mission of the entire Church, a responsibility entrusted to every baptized person by Jesus Christ to protect the little ones and the most vulnerable in society. This is where the Church’s social doctrine of the preferential option for the poor and vulnerable finds its most profound expression.

As a congregation, we are also celebrating the jubilee year of our founder, Cardinal Lavigerie. One hundred and fifty years ago, he was a pioneer in this mission, a true champion of safeguarding. His legacy continues to inspire us to carry on this vital work in the Church today.