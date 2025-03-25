Bishops call for free and fair elections in Cote d’Ivoire

As Cote d’Ivoire approaches its presidential election in seven months, the country’s Catholic Bishops have expressed deep concern about the current socio-political climate. In a Pastoral Statement published Monday this week, the prelates urge politicians and citizens to prioritise peace and national cohesion.

Marcel Ariston Blé – Abidjan.

“We do not want any more post-electoral conflict! No more war! No more deaths!” declare the Bishops, calling on all citizens to assume personal responsibility and become creators of peace wherever they are. The Bishops say politics is a noble calling that should always work for the common good. Therefore, political discourse and practice must be based on ethical principles aimed at the well-being of Ivorian society.

The Bishops decry decades of manipulation of the electorate, politicisation of the media, and unions. Instead, they call for the restoration of the integrity of these public institutions.

A volatile political climate

In the Pastoral Statement, the Ivorian prelates are worried about the prevalence of political violence, issues related to juvenile delinquency, the proliferation of drug use in schools, and restrictions on free expression and assembly in Ivorian society. The Bishops condemn bribery, land conflicts, and the detention or exiling of political opponents. Another concern is the persistence of hate speech in everyday political discourse. All these factors, the Bishops say, aggravate distrust and fuel social tension among citizens.

The Bishops warn that Ivory Coast is still healing from past electoral trauma and violence, particularly the 2010 and 2020 post-election violence. Therefore, everything must be done to create collective awareness that will work towards the prevention of a repeat of past tragedies.

Political inclusion of all candidates

Despite these challenges, the Bishops of Ivory Coast urge citizens to remain hopeful and not succumb to fatalism. They stress the importance of inclusive dialogue at all levels of society to ensure that the upcoming presidential elections do not become a new source of conflict but an opportunity to strengthen national unity and cohesion.

In addressing themselves to the country’s authorities, the Ivorian prelates plead that all presidential candidates who meet the criteria be allowed to contest the election without hindrance. The Bishops insist that only an open and fair electoral process will calm the current volatile political climate and advance national reconciliation. The Bishops observe that despite welcome government efforts, some national reconciliation initiatives have not been fully implemented.

When the post-electoral conflict ended in 2011, reconciliation was encouraged, and efforts were made to bring about national reconciliation in Cote d’Ivoire. The country’s Catholic Bishops’ Conference says national reconciliation is the key to achieving post-electoral peace in the nation.

Men search for their names on the voter's rolls on 18 March 2025 in Abidjan (AFP or licensors)

Transparency in the electoral process

The bishops also voiced concerns regarding the impartiality of the Independent Electoral Commission, questioning its objectivity and neutrality due to its current composition and operation. They call for adherence to measures ensuring absolute transparency and fairness, urging the commission to fulfil its commitment to equity and to address any potential shortcomings that might undermine public trust in future elections. They advocate for continuous dialogue with all stakeholders, particularly political parties, to address concerns about the electoral list and ensure the integrity of results.

Working together in unity

Turning to political parties, the Bishops, in the Pastoral Statement, encourage Christians to become beacons and builders of communion and peace in truth. They acknowledge the challenges but urge all religious leaders to resist political clientelism, maintain their dignity, and ensure that politicians do not corrupt them with material goods. Religious leaders should remain vigilant and not compromise their integrity or spiritual commitment. The Bishops call for intensified prayers for the election to occur peacefully.

Commitment towards for a serene future

The bishops also have a message for national and international media, including social media networks: They are invited to act as responsible custodians of democracy by only disseminating and sharing verified information and news. Social media, in particular, should foster civil and respectful dialogue on its platforms. The Bishops say that the cornerstone of all electoral reporting should always be professionalism and ethical considerations. In this regard, the country’s regulatory bodies are essential in ensuring balanced and professional coverage of all political parties.

“Do not incite hatred,” the Ivorian Bishops caution. Young people especially should reject manipulation and choose instead to act responsibly for the sake of their future.

The Bishops remind security forces to embrace neutrality and professionalism in executing their work and duties. Above all, they need to uphold and respect citizens’ fundamental rights at all times.

Amid the hopes and anxieties surrounding the upcoming October 2025 presidential election in Cote d’Ivoire, the country’s Bishops appealed for collective consciousness and sincere commitment to peace: “We do not want any more electoral violence! No more war! No more deaths,” they declared, urging everyone to recommit to becoming “architects of national stability.”