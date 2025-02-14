World Radio Day: Catholic Radio Waumini promotes hope, peace, and climate awareness in Kenya

World Radio Day, celebrated annually on 13 February, underscores radio's unique power as a communication medium. This year's theme highlighted radio's role in raising awareness and disseminating information about climate-related issues.

Sr. Mary Adelaide Ndilu, I.H.M. - Nairobi

Radio Waumini - focus on Hope

Radio Waumini celebrated World Radio Day two days early by inviting a presenter from another station to discuss the importance of radio in promoting peace and hope. The topic was meticulously chosen for two obvious reasons: This year is the Jubilee Year of Hope, and the universal Church invites the Catholic faithful to renew their theological virtue of hope. Sometimes, circumstances or hardships can lead to despair. The virtue of hope helps overcome this temptation. Secondly, given the challenging economic situation in Kenya, Catholic media have a responsibility to promote hope.

Over 75% of Kenyans listen to the radio.

Radio continues to play a significant role in promoting peace and hope, and its importance cannot be overstated. Radio's wide reach allows it to connect with remote and underserved populations, providing essential information and often setting the public agenda. Statistics indicate that over 75% of Kenyans listen to the radio.

Giving voice to the voiceless

Radio also serves as a platform for marginalized communities and groups to share their stories, concerns, and aspirations, acting as the voice of the voiceless.

Radio programmes can facilitate discussions on conflict resolution and reconciliation. By presenting diverse perspectives, they encourage understanding and dialogue among different communities.

During a Jubilee Year focused on hope, radio can be instrumental in raising awareness about the jubilee, the Holy Door, Indulgences, peace initiatives, humanitarian efforts, and community-building activities.

Engaging communities through interactive formats

Interactive radio formats like call-in shows allow listeners to actively participate, express their thoughts, and contribute to meaningful discussions about peace and hope, strengthening community bonds.

During difficult times, radio can provide comfort and reassurance through motivational programming, music, and stories of hope. It can help communities heal and move forward together, thus fostering a sense of community.

KCCB's initiative on climate change reporting

In a significant initiative to improve environmental and climate change reporting, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Commission for Social Communications, in partnership with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), in 2023 -2024, successfully trained over 60 Catholic journalists on effective climate change and environmental issues reporting. The training aimed to equip media professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to cover these critical topics accurately and responsibly.

Following the training, each participating media house actively produced on-air programs dedicated to environmental issues, raising awareness and fostering community engagement.

Unique contribution of Catholic media

Catholic media can emphasize the theological and moral obligation to care for creation, as outlined in papal encyclicals such as "Laudato Si," inspiring action within faith communities. They can also encourage discussions among different communities about environmental responsibilities and foster collaboration toward common goals, encouraging their audience to commit to personal and communal environmental efforts.

By leveraging their unique strengths, Catholic and secular media can build a more informed, engaged, and proactive society in the fight against climate change and environmental degradation.