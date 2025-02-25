“We are anointed to bring anointing to others,” Apostolic Nuncio says to Liberian priests

Liberia: National Priests Association of Liberia at the end of their national gathering (Catholic Bishops' Conference of Liberia)

After the three-day gathering of the National Priests Association of Liberia, held at St. Paul’s College-Seminary over the weekend, Archbishop Walter Erbì, the Apostolic Nuncio to Liberia, Sierra Leone, and the Gambia, encouraged the priests to keep alive the deep memory of their vocation.

Fr. Alexander K. Gbamoquelli – Monrovia

Archbishop Erbì urged the priests to reflect on the moment when God’s grace touched their lives. “The day each of you said yes, a yes that is rooted in gratitude for all the goodness that the Lord has done for us.” He emphasized the importance of remembering that “we are anointed to bring anointing to others.”

Supportive bonds of fraternity

The Nuncio expressed gratitude to the priests for maintaining close bonds of fraternity and unity, urging them to support one another during difficult times.

The priests have since resolved to continue praying for the health and well-being of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, asking for God’s blessings and protection upon him as he continues to lead the universal Church.

Parish communities growing in faith

The priests further recommitted themselves to collaborating with their Local Ordinaries in providing pastoral care to their parishes and communities in accordance with the provisions of the Church’s Code of Canon Law, No. 529, §2.

The Canon emphasizes that the parish priest must always ensure that the parish community under his care grows in faith. He also guarantees and nurtures a spirit of unity among its members. The Canon highlights the pastor’s role as a spiritual leader and facilitator of community life within the parish.

Stewardship of material resources

In line with the Church’s safeguarding policies, both in Liberia and the wider Church, the priests said with the training received during the conference, they would henceforth firmly uphold the protection of minors and vulnerable adults under their pastoral care.

Other concerns and resolutions that emerged during the national conference include the priests’ reaffirmation of their obligation to promote responsible stewardship of the Church’s resources and to animating the faithful to contribute their fair share to the sustenance of the Church’s evangelizing mission.