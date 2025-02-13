Nigeria: Must I be trafficked before I can be helped?

Last Saturday, the feast of Saint Josephine Bakhita, the patron saint of victims of human trafficking, was celebrated worldwide. As part of the awareness campaign, Vatican News, on this portal, has dedicated several news stories to the scourge of human trafficking.

Sr. Gertrude Elelegu SSL and Sr. Agnes Abba SSL - Lagos

Below is the story of a survivor we shall call Judith (not her real name).

The Story of Judith

“Must we wait until people are trafficked before we reintegrate them into society?”

Judith could not afford the registration fees for her secondary school final exams. She sought help from various NGOs and individuals but received none. Some of the NGOs she approached stated that they lacked the capacity to support students in school. Unable to continue to tertiary education, Judith dropped out. With no means of making a living, she accepted an offer from individuals who promised her a better life working abroad. She said, “To be honest, I knew it might not be much better than prostitution, but I needed something to live on. So, I decided to travel to Abidjan. On getting there, my instincts did not fail me.” Her fears were confirmed. The traffickers intended to force her into prostitution. “I was molested, raped, and abused beyond human recognition. Then, unexpectedly, help arrived. NGOs were ready to support me, help me return home, and reintegrate me into society,” Judith said.

Judith appreciates all the assistance given by the NGOs and individual but she says she is left with a lingering question: “Must I become a victim before I can be helped? What if I had died?”

Widening the circle of solidarity

Judith’s testimony prompts deeper reflection, urging all involved in rescuing victims to consider another dimension in the fight against human trafficking. It calls on everyone, including NGOs, to extend their efforts to help those who drop out of school due to poverty, the death of a breadwinner, or debilitating illnesses that sometimes plunge families into debt. Young learners from such vulnerable families are targets for traffickers. Helping them early on to stay in school and acquire skills will greatly increase their resilience against traffickers.

Catholic sisters in Nigeria and elsewhere have been pivotal in the fight against human trafficking since 1999. In 2021, the Arise Foundation revitalised its commitment to this cause and strengthened collaboration among religious congregations. Now, through various sensitisation activities across the country, there is greater synergy in combating this menace.

Empowerment before trafficking occurs

It has been proven that poverty is a primary cause of human trafficking, along with other push and pull factors. This leads some individuals to succumb to traffickers’ pressure and some parents to sell their children to traffickers or pay off debts.

As part of this year’s anti-human trafficking activities, religious women in Nigeria have been sensitising people of every age on the ills of human trafficking and the tactics that traffickers use to lure victims into their schemes. The religious women note that entire families can be victimised, as they are duped by traffickers who promise their children or siblings a better life.

In the quest to stop human trafficking, empowering potential victims and vulnerable persons before they are trafficked becomes crucial. It represents one of the best ways to honour St. Josephine Bakhita.