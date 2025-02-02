Living Consecrated Life as witnesses of Hope

The Feast of the Presentation of the Lord has also been celebrated as the day of prayer for women and men in consecrated life since it was instituted by Pope Saint John Paul II in 1997.

Sr Oluwakemi Akinleye fsp – Lagos

Respect and love for Consecrated Life in Africa

In many parts of Africa, persons in consecrated life are generally received with warmth, respect and friendliness and in their various pastoral activities.

Sometimes, they are regarded as people with better means of living, as persons who live an unrealistic life because of their vows of chastity, poverty and obedience, and on some occasions, they have also been kidnaped for ransom. When they speak against injustice, violence and human trafficking, they are seen as ‘bad news’ and threats to those who perpetuate such vices in society.

Despite all these challenges, Pope Francis encourages them in their vocation, “the vocation to consecrated life is beautiful. It is one of the most precious treasures of the Church, rooted in the vocation of baptism."

Celebrating the gift of Consecrated Life

On the Day of Consecrated Life, praise and thanksgiving is offered to God for all consecrated persons, as they gather together to celebrate the Eucharist in various parishes and dioceses for their intentions. It is also a day to pray for the many among them who are facing crises, who are weak, sick, elderly and those who have gone the Lord after their life on earth.

As one who has lived as a consecrated person for many years, Pope Francis reminds that, “to live the divine call well, it is necessary to remain in his love, through constant dialogue with Jesus in daily prayer and fidelity to the vows that so beautifully express our consecration.”

Today, the gift of vocations to consecrated life and perseverance in this calling is needed on every continent, especially where there is a sharp decline in vocations. May the Lord of the harvest continue to send good labourers into his vineyard.