Nigeria Conference of Women Religious against Human Trafficking commemorate Bahkita Day
Sr. Theresa Ani, CM – Lagos.
The network of the Nigeria Conference of Women Religious against Human Trafficking (NCWRaHT) works on the frontline across the eight provinces of Nigeria to eradicate human trafficking.
Marching the streets of Lagos
For the past three years, the network of women religious has formed a strong synergy through the accompaniment and support of Arise Foundation, and its impact is now more pronounced. The strategy of NCWRaHT is to add action to prayer.
The recent march in the streets of Lagos was meant to sensitise the public -those on the streets, in Churches and at marketplaces about the existence of NCWRaHT and its work against human trafficking. The network intends to be a foremost promoter of human dignity. The idea is also to drive home messages of the existence of human trafficking through public engagement and education.
The current strategy of awareness-creation campaigns through town hall meetings, road walks, and social media has proved successful.
Your voice, our voices matter
Further, NCWRaHT seeks to empower indigent youths to save them from exploitation.
“When we rescue survivors, we shelter them, empower them with skills, and support their reintegration into society. As we celebrate St Bahkita, our message for you is to ‘be hopeful’ and’ Be your brothers’ and sisters’ keeper -if you are free. Please don’t say it’s none of my business. No! Your voice, our voices, matter. Let us unite and say no to human trafficking,” insists NCWRaHT.
Saint Bahkita continues to inspire
Anyone who knows the story of St. Bahkita will agree that she deserves to be celebrated.
St Bahkita Day is not celebrated with precious wine, lyre, and tambourines. No, but with a renewed commitment to fighting modern slavery. Amidst tragedy and hardship right from a tender age, she remained a resilient slave girl whose spirit remained free even when she was in severe bondage. We celebrate a woman who, from her experience of being a slave, speaks a thousand soothing words to those who are trafficked. We celebrate a person whose situation was not able to cage her golden heart. We celebrate with deep appreciation her contribution to humanity as a Catholic Sister. In this Jubilee Year of Hope, her life holds even greater meaning. She stands out as a symbol of hope to the hopeless and strength to the weak and vulnerable. It is hoped that says, ‘It will be well tomorrow even if today is all dark’ for those who are in bondage in the hands of their traffickers.
The story of this African Saint is worth reading. See here for more information. She is to victims of human trafficking what St. Francis of Assisi is to the poor – a beacon of hope. Come! Support the NCWRaHT in the fight against human trafficking.
