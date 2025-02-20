Nigeria: Catholic Priest kidnapped in Abuja on 6 February escapes his abductors

In an unprecedented development, Fr. Cornelius Manzak Damulak of the Catholic Diocese of Shendam, Plateau State, who was kidnapped in the early hours of Thursday, 6 February 2025, escaped from his captors over the weekend. His rescue occurred when police discovered him on a highway after he managed to flee.

Vatican News.

At the time of his abduction from his residence in Zuma, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, Fr. Damulak, a priest of Shendam Diocese, was a student at the Veritas University, Abuja.

Agenzia Fides confirmed the development emanating from a statement released by the Diocese of Shendam. Similarly, a spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, informed the media that Fr. Damulak was found near the Pogo-Paiko highway in Minna by a police patrol team.

“On 14 February 2025, at about noon, a suspected kidnapping victim was found roaming near the Pogo-Paiko highway by a police patrol team attached to Chanchaga Division, and he was immediately rescued,” the statement said.

The statement adds, “During interrogation, the victim was identified as Cornelius Damulak, 36 years old, and a student at Veritas University, Abuja," Nigerian Police said.

Taken from forest to another

Kidnapped on 6 February 2025, at around 5 a.m., Fr. Damulak was moved from one forest to another by his captors. When police rescued him, it was evident that he had been trekking for a long time. He was subsequently taken to a medical facility for examination.

Announcing the abduction earlier this. month, the Chancellor of the Diocese of Shendam, Fr. Joshua Daffa, said the Diocese was appealing for prayers. He said at the time, “We entrust our brother, Fr. Cornelius Manzak Damulak, to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Our Mother, and all the saints, to keep him strong and to return him safely to us.”