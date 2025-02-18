Introducing SECAM to a new generation of African Bishops

About fifty relatively new Catholic bishops from across Africa and its islands gathered for the inaugural SECAM seminar in Accra, Ghana, this week.

Gabriel Asempa Antwi - Accra.

The Accra seminar, which took place from 13 February 13 to 17 Febraury was organised by the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) under the theme “Knowing and Owning SECAM.”

The aim of the seminar was to strengthen episcopal bonds of communion among African Bishops under the continental umbrella and also an opportunity to reflect on their collective responsibility as Bishops. The seminar also served to introduce new Bishops to SECAM as an association..

Collective mission beyond the diocese

In his opening speech, Cardinal Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo Besungu, Archbishop of Kinshasa and President of SECAM urged the Bishops to embrace their collective mission beyond their dioceses and to engage in shaping SECAM’s future.

“This gathering is an opportunity for us to reflect on our collective responsibility as Bishops,” said Cardinal Ambongo, calling on participants to act as “the voice of the voiceless” and promote justice, peace, and reconciliation in their communities.

Some of the Bishops at the Accra seminar

Church is not a passive observer

Cardinal Ambongo also addressed the critical challenges facing many African countries, including violence, terrorism, and political instability in regions such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, and Sudan. “The Church cannot remain a passive observer,” he said, emphasising that Bishops must be prophetic voices advocating for peace and justice.

In the wake of the Synod on Synodality, Cardinal Ambongo encouraged the Bishops to strengthen the synodal model of leadership at all levels, from diocesan to continental. “Hope is something that our continent desperately needs today,” he added, referencing the Jubilee Year theme “Pilgrims of Hope” as a reminder of the urgent need for solidarity and action.

Unified response to contemporary challenges

The seminar, which also introduced the Bishops to SECAM’s history and mission, was crucial in fostering unity and collaboration among the Church’s leaders in Africa.

Distinguished guests, including Archbishop Julien Kabore, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, joined the opening session.

In an address, the Nuncio emphasised the importance of SECAM maintaining its identity as a symbol of communion and service.

“SECAM was founded with a mission to serve the local Churches of Africa, offering a unified response to the contemporary challenges facing our continent and our Church. It empowers the Church to speak with a single voice as a universal Sacrament of Salvation, reconciliation, justice, and peace, as emphasised during the Second Special Assembly for Africa of the Synod of Bishops in 2009. To fulfil this noble mission, SECAM must remain faithful to its identity as a symbol of communion and service to the poor,” he said.