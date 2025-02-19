Liberia: National Conference of Priests discusses safeguarding and stresses the dignity of all persons

During the first session of the national priests gathering of the three dioceses of the Catholic Church of Liberia, the clergy addressed safeguarding and policy guidelines for handling sexual abuse cases.

Fr. Alexander K. Gbamoquelli – Monrovia

During the first session on 19 February, Father Martin Chea Dunham, Administrator of the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Monrovia, and Brother Martin Taylor, a Marist Brother of the Schools, explained the policy guidelines to the assembled priests. They stated that the Bishops of Liberia have committed to being intentional and proactive when addressing sexual abuse allegations.

Pastoral care for victims

The policy, as presented, prioritizes a strong Victim-First approach. This means victims are to be listened to and cared for first and foremost. Outreach to the victim's family is also a key component of pastoral care. The intent is not to diminish the gravity of the situation or to rationalize the abuse in any way.

First Session of the priests' gathering

Furthermore, the policy emphasizes that when a priest or religious is accused, other members of the clergy, religious orders, or the Church should not attempt to influence the outcome of the case. The pursuit of justice should be free from interference, whether through civil action or ecclesiastical processes.

The speakers also highlighted the Church's firm commitment to cooperate with the Government of Liberia in these cases. They underscored that the Liberian Church's policy is to avoid intervention or influence at the civil level and instead await the court's final decisions.

Promoting the dignity of all

Fr. Martin concluded by stressing that all in positions of authority within the Church, the clergy and religious, should familiarize themselves with the Church's safeguarding policy and actively work to promote the dignity of every individual.

Some othe priests at the conference