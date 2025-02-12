Handmaids of the Divine Redeemers of Accra working to eradicate human trafficking

On 8 February 2025, in commemoration of the World Day Against Human Trafficking and the Feast of St. Josephine Bakhita, Sr. Regina Ignatia Elorm Aflah, Assistant Superior General of the Sisters of the Handmaids of the Divine Redeemer (HDR) in Accra, Ghana, shared valuable experiences that the religious congregation has acquired as they combat human trafficking.

Sr. Francisca Akua Aframea, OLA - Rome

Speaking to Vatican News, Sr. Regina highlighted her congregation’s dedication to advocating for and supporting vulnerable members in Ghanaian society.

Cocoa growing communities and child labour

A lawyer by profession, Sr. Regina is an experienced administrator, leading the HDR Sisters Foundation, which provides humanitarian services and supports marginalized groups. Her apostolate extends beyond HDR, as she collaborates with other religious congregations and organizations such as Caritas-Ghana. She previously served as Caritas-Ghana’s project coordinator for an anti-trafficking initiative focused on rescuing children from exploitation on the Ghanaian Volta Lake.

Reflecting on her work, Sr. Regina emphasized the importance of sensitizing cocoa-growing communities about child labour, which is often misunderstood. “Child labour is not trafficking per se,” she explained, “but when children are engaged in hazardous or exploitative work by their families or relatives, it can lead to long-term harm.” The awareness programs aims to prevent such exploitation by educating families.

Can human traffickers be defeated?

When asked about hope in the fight against human trafficking, Sr. Regina expressed optimism. “As we celebrate the Jubilee Year of Hope, we must believe that victory is possible,” she said. However, she acknowledged the persistent challenges posed by traffickers.

Advocacy, law enforcement, and rehabilitation play crucial roles in combating trafficking. Sr. Regina emphasized the need for a holistic approach, stressing the significance of creating safe environments for survivors, offering psychological counselling, and providing opportunities for reintegration into society.

Profile of a human trafficker

To prevent re-trafficking, Sister Regina underlined the importance of addressing root causes such as poverty, lack of education, and limited economic opportunities. Providing sustainable livelihoods for vulnerable families is key to breaking the cycle.

Addressing the question of who a human trafficker is, Sr. Regina clarified that traffickers often do not fit a single profile. “They can be anyone,” she cautioned, “a neighbour, a relative, or even someone in a position of trust.” Raising community awareness and fostering vigilance are essential steps in identifying and stopping traffickers.

The conversation offered a compelling glimpse into the tireless efforts of Sr. Regina and her congregation in combating modern-day slavery. As Catholics worldwide observe the Feast of St. Josephine Bakhita, Sr. Regina’s work serves as an inspiring witness to faith-driven advocacy and the enduring hope for a world free from human trafficking.