DRC: The Deception of War - Rwandan Soldiers and M23 rebels accused of disguising themselves as Congolese military

“The disturbances preceding M23’s occupation of cities are a constant occurrence that many people experience,” a resident and Agenzia Fides source in Bukavu has told the news agency. He was commenting on the incident involving Bishop Sebastien Joseph Muyengo Mulombe of Uvira Diocese, who was robbed on 20 February 20 along with two other persons by individuals posing as soldiers of the FARDC (Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the regular army).

Agenzia Fides – Kinshasa

According to the Bukavu resident, uniforms worn in the region do not always indicate genuine affiliation with the regular army. “In Kamanyola, based on testimonies we gathered, a large group of soldiers arrived wearing FARDC uniforms. When M23 commanders appeared, these ‘soldiers’ removed their Congolese army uniforms to reveal that they were actually dressed in M23 attire, or even in uniforms of the Rwandan Defence Force (RDF),” he said.

Recruitment of children as soldiers

There is also the question of forced recruitment of children and youths in the conflict happening in the DRC. “We have received reports that an armed group, the identity of which is unknown, entered a school in Uvira to abduct students for recruitment into their ranks,” the source told Agenzia Fides. In Uvira, as pro-Rwandan forces approached, chaos erupted between fleeing FARDC soldiers and “Wazalendo” self-defence groups, resulting in deaths and injuries. The latter group “sought to either compel the fleeing FARDC soldiers to fight alongside them or at least surrender their weapons. This led to gunfire with those who refused to disarm. There are suspicions that those resisting were actually infiltrators wearing M23 or RDF uniforms beneath their Congolese army gear.”

The citizens are weary of this war

“The advance (by M23 rebels) continues, and Burundi is on high alert as Uvira borders the DRC with Burundi. Unless something changes at the international level, Rwandan forces and their local allies will continue to push forward, as Congolese civil and military institutions are too weak and infiltrated by opponents, or at least incompetent,” the Fides source reports.

“Finally, the civilian populations are weary of this war, and perhaps they are not as opposed to change as one might think,” notes the source. Indeed, the M23 presents itself as a stabilizing force in the territories they now control, but the source warns, “We are still in the ‘charm offensive’ phase; we have seen in past wars how these forces change their labels but remain fundamentally the same.”

God is not distant from the suffering people

“I am reminded of the 1999 Lenten letter from Archbishop Emeritus Emmanuel Kataliko of Bukavu. In that message, he speaks of the Suffering Servant who brings salvation to the world. Archbishop Kataliko addressed suffering believers, telling them that God is not distant because Jesus Christ is the very face of the people currently suffering; He is in the hearts of those experiencing excruciating pain. In the end, it is the people who are deceived by war,” concludes the Agenzia Fides source.