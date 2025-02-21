Zambia’s Pontifical Mission Societies embrace the Jubilee theme of Hope
Fr. Imasiku Ngalama and Fr. Wilbroad Musonda - Lusaka
The PMS Directors convened at the serene Kasisi Retreat Centre on the outskirts of Lusaka, Zambia, for the National Council Meeting.
Missionary formation and animation in Zambia
In his opening remarks, National Director Bishop Edwin Mulandu, who is the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Mpika, thanked the PMS Diocesan Directors from all eleven of Zambia’s dioceses for travelling long distances to attend the council meeting.
During the closing Mass on Friday morning, 21 February 2025, Bishop Mulandu, whose ten-year tenure as National Director ends in April 2025, thanked the Diocesan Directors for their loyalty to the universal and Zambian Church. He also thanked them for being hardworking companions. The Diocesan Directors equally expressed their gratitude for the many milestones achieved under the leadership of Bishop Mulandu.
The PMS Directors collectively reaffirmed their mission under the Jubilee Year banner of, “Pilgrims of Hope.” They exchanged experiences about various activities in their dioceses. This exercise rejuvenated their commitment to missionary formation and animation in Zambia.
Missionary spirit and work in Zambian
In addition to sharing experiences, the PMS Directors presented reports highlighting activities, achievements, challenges, and future plans emanating from their respective dioceses and the national office.
The successful meeting concluded with renewed commitment and Hope among the Directors, poised to further enhance the missionary spirit and work in Zambia.
