Consecrated Persons in Mozambique called to champion hope, peace and reconciliation

In a country marked by recent and past social and political upheaval, Consecrated Persons in Mozambique stand as a beacon of hope and reconciliation, witnessing to God’s love through pastoral service and the promotion of peace. In the context of the Jubilee Year 2025, the CIRMO (Conference of Religious Institutes of Mozambique) has outlined activities leading to the Jubilee of Consecrated Persons in October 2025.

Sr. Jenie Patricia Acosta Pereira – Maputo

CIRMO delegations, in Mozambique, are the time before October for preparation. Part of their activities include emphasising the message that for Religious Life, this jubilee time is a call for renewal of total commitment to Christ, who “came not to be served, but to serve” (Mt 20:28). Thus, both men and women religious are invited to live this Holy Year as an opportunity to deepen their mission of bringing hope and love to the most needy, especially in contexts of suffering and insecurity.

Keep hope alive and promote peace

The CIRMO Delegation of Beira, in coordination with the Archdiocese of Beira, recently organised a Marian Procession followed by the Eucharistic Celebration at the Cathedral. The occasion served as a starting point that will lead to the main Jubilee Celebrations in October this year.

The Jubilee of Consecrated Life for the whole Church will be held from Wednesday, 8 October 8, to Thursday, 9 October 2025.

Walk the prophetic paths

Earlier officiating at the Mozambique event, the Apostolic Nuncio in Mozambique, Archbishop Luis-Miguel Muñoz Cardaba, urged Consecrated Persons to nurture love, cultivate intimacy with Christ, and walk the prophetic paths that keep hope alive and promote peace and reconciliation in Mozambique.

According to Fr. José Joaquim, President of CIRMO, in his message directed to all men and women religious, when Consecrated Life loses hope, it becomes irrelevant and unable to sow peace and hope in society.