Catholic Bishops of Burundi, DRC and Rwanda express solidarity with the people of Goma

Bishops of the Association of Episcopal Conferences of Central Africa (ACEAC), comprising the episcopal conferences of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Rwanda, have condemned the war in the DRC’s City of Goma as an aggravated assault on a people already vulnerable and distressed. The Bishops call on political parties, combatants, the region’s young men and women, and the international community to engage in dialogue that should lead to the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City.

In a Thursday statement made available to Vatican News and signed by ACEAC President and DRC Bishop of Idiofa, José Moko, ACEAC has denounced the violence in Goma.

Loss of human life and many wounded

Known by its French name, the Association des Conférences Episcopales de l’Afrique Centrale, says all that needs to be done to prevent further escalation and widening of the war in Goma should be done as quickly as possible.

« Just a few days before the Catholic celebration of the Presentation of Our Lord to the Temple on 2 February 2025, the Great Lakes sub-region was once again shaken by the resurgence of violent armed confrontations in the City of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This has been followed by the great loss of human life, worsening massive population displacements, the aggravation of the vulnerability of an already distressed people, the erosion of trust between people and close communities, and the deteriorating humanitarian emergency reminiscent of the sub-regions dark history, » Bishop Moko said.

Closeness of the ACEAC Bishops to Goma

Bishop Moko said ACEAC stands in solidarity with the people of the DRC, especially those who have lost loved ones in the conflict.

« With a bleeding heart, on behalf of the Bishops of our three countries in the ACEAC region, we share the pain of all those who have lost family members or loved ones, both in the ranks of the armed forces and innocent civilians, including young children. We condemn the abject violence that continues to afflict our sub-region, plunging the city of Goma once again into distress and despair, » the ACEAC President stated.

A plea for dialogue and peace

Citing ACEAC’s own Pastoral Plan for Peace, crafted in Rome in October 2023 and unveiled in Goma in January-February 2024, Bishop Moko has urged Africa’s political leaders and those of the Great Lakes region as well as the international community to come together and help resolve the crisis in Goma.

« We urge the leaders of the political leaders, both in the sub-region, in Africa, and in the world, to take responsibility and engage in a resolution of the crisis that prioritises the promotion of dignity for all and respect for the rights of persons and peoples. The ACEAC Bishops continued : « We invite all young men and women in the sub-region to come together to break the spectre of division and hatred that can only disintegrate the region’s social fabric and perpetuate the cycle of violence, » he said.

Stop shooting and stop fake news

With reports of bombings of hospitals, shortages of medicines, food, and water and many shops looted by hungry people, the ACEAC Bishops pleaded with the international community to rush aid, especially to the wounded in Goma’s hospitals.

« We encourage the awareness and duty of inter-human solidarity to rush to the aid of the wounded and to alleviate the evil consequences of war; we need the solidarity of all organisations and people of goodwill, » Bishop Moko said.

ACEAC further « urgently addresses a plea to the architects of this war, the gunmen in the shadows, the manufacturers of fake news, and those who forward lies and poisonous (social media) content, not to create conditions that will worsen the chaos already in place,» theBishops said.

The Bishops further recommend that Christian communities take care of victims, the wounded, and the displaced. The ACEAC prelates pray that the flame of peace in Goma and the Great Lakes region will continue to burn and keep the fire of hope alive.

Ultimately, the ACEAC Bishops commend the people of Goma, the DRC and the Great Lakes to the maternal protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary.