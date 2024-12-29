Lumen Television Zambia receives Solar System donation

Lumen TV-Z, the official Catholic television station in Zambia, has received a significant boost with the installation of an 11 KVA solar power system worth 270,000 Kwacha which is approximately 9,815 USD-

Sandra Kunda - Lusaka

The solar system, donated by GEI Power Limited and officially handed over recently, addresses the country’s ongoing electricity challenges and was provided as part of a pledge made by GEI during the Lumen TV luncheon of September, reflecting the ongoing partnership between the two organisations.

Evangelization, education, and social engagement

Receiving the donation, the Secretary General of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), Fr. Francis Mukosa, expressed gratitude to GEI Power for their generosity.

He emphasised the importance of Lumen TV as the official television station of the Catholic Church in Zambia, serving as a platform for spiritual nourishment, education, and social engagement.

He stated that the solar power system will significantly enhance the station’s capabilities by ensuring uninterrupted broadcasts even during power outages.

Clean, renewable energy solutions

Fr. Mukosa further noted that the donation aligns with the Church’s commitment to environmental stewardship, highlighting the Church’s dedication to sustainable practices and reducing its carbon footprint.

He added that the gesture by GEI would help amplify the Church’s voice, enabling Lumen TV to reach a wider audience.

And speaking at the handover ceremony, GEI Power’s Director of Communications and Corporate Relations, Ms. Mwangala Chakalashi, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing clean, renewable energy solutions that empower communities, improve livelihoods, and protect the environment.

She described the initiative as a testament to collaboration and innovation in addressing challenges such as energy access and sustainability.

Ms. Chakalashi highlighted the quality and long lifespan of the solar system and noted that GEI Power is also partnering with the broader Catholic Church to provide solar services to parishes on affordable and flexible terms.

Support Lumen TV’s growth

At the same event Lumen TV Director, Fr. Arthur Ntembula, expressed deep gratitude for the donation, describing it as more than just a technological upgrade.

He said the solar system represents a beacon of hope and would have a profound impact on the community by providing access to quality programming, during power interruptions.

While acknowledging the significance of the solar system, Fr. Ntembula pointed out that several challenges remain before the new studio becomes fully operational which include sinking a borehole, landscaping the grounds, paving the car park, acquiring office furniture, and installing acoustic treatments in production studios.

Fr Ntembula appealed to businesses, individuals, and organisations to support Lumen TV’s growth-

(Amecea News)