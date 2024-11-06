The Catholic University of Angola launches courses on the Theology of Pilgrimage

Sr Mambu Teresa Mwanza of the Catholic University of Angola in an interview with Angolas' Radio Ecclesia

The university is launching two courses on the Theology of Pilgrimage for the current academic year as popular piety and pilgrimages especially to Marian Shrines grows in the country

Anastacio Sasembele - Luanda

Angolan Catholic faithful have always been known for their strong faith and devotion to pilgrimages, especially to the various shrines of Our Lady. Visits to the popular Marian shrine are on the increase. The new theological courses are therefore of great interest to Christians and the university scientific community.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Muxima

Angola’s Our Lady of Muxima

The growth in pilgrimages and the multiplication of shrines in the Episcopal Conference of Angola and Sao Tome (CEAST) are attracting unprecedented numbers of the faithful. For example, every year, more than a million pilgrims from different parts of Angola visit the Marian Shrine of Our Lady of Muxima.

Sister Mambu Teresa Mwanza, a member of the academic council of the Faculty of Theology at the Catholic University of Angola, has told Vatican News about the importance they are attaching to the new courses.