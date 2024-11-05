Mozambique: Radio Pax - Beira’s Catholic Broadcaster celebrates its 70th anniversary

Founded in 1954 by Mozambique’s first Bishop of Beira, Sebastiao Soares de Resende, Radio Pax—the Catholic diocesan radio station has just celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Rogerio Maduca – Beira

The Platinum celebrations, over the weekend, were marked by Holy Mass presided over at the Beira Cathedral by the Auxiliary Bishop Antonio Constantino, M.C.C.I.

Distinguished guests, staff members, volunteers, collaborators, and listeners attended the event.

Awards at the anniversary celebration

Truth-telling, the cornerstone of the radio

In his homily, the Auxiliary Bishop recalled that the work of Radio Pax and its employees is a gift of service to the Church and community. The radio station promotes the spiritual growth of listeners, offers solidarity with the community, and upholding the socio-political consciousness of listeners.

Bishop Constantino further recalled that among the objectives that led to the founding of the Catholic radio station in Beira Archdiocese was the need for ongoing evangelization and the promotion of truth. Truth-telling has always been the cornerstone of the radio, said the Beira prelate. He urged journalists to always stand up for the truth and never be afraid.

Radio Pax’s contribution to Mozambican society

Director of Radio Pax, Father Suade Jose Suade, said that in celebrating 70 years of the radio’s existence, the archdiocese was in a way also remembered the first Bishop of Beira. The commemoration, he said, was also an acknowledgement of the radio’s contribution to society and social communication.

As part of the celebrations, there was also a moment of socialising and awards were given to radio employees and partners.