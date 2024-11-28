DRC - A young civil servant, killed for opposing corrupt officials to be beatified

Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi, a young civil servant from the Democratic Republic of Congo, assassinated for opposing corruption, will be beatified.

As a young Congolese civil servant, Floribert had refused to give in to corruption and allow the importation of a shipment of bad rice from Rwanda.

killed in hatred of the Faith

On 25 November 2024, Pope Francis authorized the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints to promulgate the decree concerning the martyrdom of the Servant of God Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi, a lay faithful, born on 13 June 1981 in Goma (Democratic Republic of Congo) and killed in that city in hatred of the Faith on 8 June 2007.

Floribert was employed in the Goma office of the Congolese Control Office (OCC), the public body responsible for controlling the quality, quantity, and conformity of goods. Quality control consisted of verifying the conformity of products with national and international regulations through physicochemical and microbiological analysis of samples.

In the course of his duties, he opposed the passage of a shipment of spoiled rice from Rwanda destined for the Congolese market, because it would have had serious consequences for the health of consumers.

A principled stand against bribes and death threats

Despite offers of bribes from crooked traders, Floribert stubbornly refused to let the cargo pass. The offers of money turned into threats, but the young civil servant did not give in. On 7 July 2007, unknown assailants forced him into a car. On 9 July, his lifeless body was found in a vacant lot not far from the scene of the kidnapping.

It was established that Floribert was tortured and beaten before being killed.

Known for his devotion to God and the Catholic Church, Floribert Bwana Chui was linked to the Community of Sant'Egidio. He distinguished himself by his religious fervour and desire to live daily according to the teachings of the Gospel.

His sacrifice is compared to Blessed Isidore Bakanja, another Congolese martyr beatified in 1994 by Pope John Paul II.

