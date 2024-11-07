Catholic Members of Parliament challenged to promote peace and unity in Zambia

Speaking to Catholic Members of Parliament and staff during a Mass organised for him to share with Zambia’s Catholic parliamentarians the message of the Synod on Synodality, Fr. Cletus Mwiila, challenged the Zambian lawmakers to embrace Servant leadership, peacebuilding, preach love and unity in the nation regardless of the fact that they belong to different political parties.

ZCCB Communications – Lusaka

Fr Mwiila, a Diocesan Catholic priest of Monze Diocese is also the Parish priest of Saint Mary’s in Choma and one of Pope Francis’ commissioned Missionaries of Synodality.

He spoke to parliamentarians during Holy Mass held at the country’s National Assembly.

Each person is a unique story of God

“Every Member of Parliament must first and foremost recognise himself or herself as a story. We are all unique stories,” Fr. Mwiila said. He continued, “This is how God created us. Each story in parliament, in the nation and in the Church is meant to be used to make Zambia a better country. And yet, when we gather in God’s name, we become the story of God,” he said.

Father Mwiila was invited to Zambia’s National Assembly to share the message of the Synod on Synodality with Catholic parliamentarians. The Mass was open to non-Catholic parliamentarians and members of staff working for the Zambian Parliament. Also in attendance was the First Deputy Speaker of Zambia’s National Assembly, Honourable Malungo Chisangano.

Embrace the Synodal culture of listening and dialogue

Sharing his views on the significance of the Synod on Synodality in the Zambian context, Fr. Mwiila urged parliamentarians to embrace the Synodal way, which invites all Zambians to a shared journey of unity and peace even when they have different political views. Inspired by Pope Francis’ call for peace in the world, the lawmakers were reminded to encourage a culture of listening and dialogue even as they seek to accelerate progress and development in the country and in their respective constituencies.

Father Mwiila told parliamentarians that the country looks up to them and they should lead by example. Therefore, the MPs must always be above prejudice and disordered inclinations that hinder the values promoted by Synodality, which are, inclusiveness and making every single citizen count, regardless of where they live or their status in society.

Fr Mwiila with some members of parliament (left) and the First Deputy Speaker (right)

Speak less of things that divide

“We always sing in our country’s National Anthem: ‘ One Land and One Nation is our Cry… ’ You will find that the word in the national anthem resonates with the Synod’s call for all persons to transition together as a people on a pilgrimage to freedom. In the Gospel of Matthew 22: 1-14, we read, ‘... Go and invite everyone for the banquet is ready.’ The banquet is for all, Catholics, non-Catholics, and politicians from all political parties - the young, the elderly, the poor and the rich, widows and widowers, the disabled, the maimed, the orphaned. As Pope Francis never tires to remind us – ‘leave no one behind’,” Fr. Mwiila emphasised.

Lawmakers should always hold hands together and be torchbearers of love, unity, peace, and inclusivity, also because the nation is always be bigger than any single person or party, he said.

Above all, Fr. Mwiila invited the members of parliament, present and absent, to reduce their stress on matters that divide the country and people. He urged them to reject anger even as they strive for equity. If the nation is united and in peace, it is then possible to make significant strides and achieve results that benefit everyone. Again, as Pope Francis never tires of telling the world, ‘anger and war are always defeats for humankind. No one wins,’ Fr Mwiila said.

Embrace Servant leadership

When people embrace the Synodal approach, they walk together inspired by the Holy Spirit as they reflect on and debate the signs of the time. The signs of the time, if well managed, reveal the language of God. When lawmakers acknowledge differences with respect for each other’s humanity, they become instruments of God’s message of encouragement or warning in our time, Fr. Mwiila said.

Lastly, every leader must be a servant. Every leader must take an interest in becoming a good and positive story to benefit those whom members of parliament serve in their constituencies and, by extension, the nation at large.