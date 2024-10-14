Ghana: Major Religious Superiors in "Environmental Prayer Walk" over illegal mining

Ghana's Archdiocese of Accra and the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious Congregations have petitioned the President of the West African country, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over what they describe as unacceptable mining practices causing havoc to the environment

Gabriel Asempa Antwi - Accra.

The petition was presented over the weekend during an "Environmental Prayer Walk Against Illegal Mining," known locally as Galamsey. The protest and petition underscore the urgent need for sustainable mining practices as illegal mining wreaks havoc on Ghana's ecosystems and communities.

Ghana's ecological systems at risk

The Church leaders expressed deep alarm over the rampant illegal mining activities, known as Galamsey, which have significantly polluted water bodies and destroyed agricultural lands.

"We have observed, with great alarm, the destruction of our environment, especially through illegal mining," they stated in their petition. They lamented that previous appeals of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) have gone unheeded, leading them to take more direct action through prayer and public advocacy.

The consequences of Galamsey are profound, particularly for local farmers and rural communities. "A recent press statement from the Ghana Water Company Limited revealed an initial very high turbidity of 14,000 NTU... in the Pra River," the petition noted, highlighting the dire state of water quality that has rendered it unfit for consumption or agricultural use. This pollution and the destruction of arable land threaten food security and livelihoods in an already vulnerable sector.

Ghana: Environmental Prayer Walk

Harmful Chemicals contaminating water supplies

Health concerns associated with illegal mining were also a focal point. The petition highlighted the dangers posed by harmful chemicals like mercury, which contaminate water supplies and food sources. "How can we, for instance, justify the rise in stillbirths, physical and biological deformities in newborn babies caused by such unscrupulous and selfish enterprise?" The Church leaders want urgent action to protect public health.

In their plea, the Church leaders called for immediate and decisive government intervention to combat illegal mining, urging the declaration of a state of emergency on Galamsey activities. They emphasised that environmental matters should be treated as a "Social, Economic and National Security issue" requiring urgent measures, including a moratorium on issuing mining licenses and strict enforcement of existing environmental protection laws.

Church's commitment to environmental advocacy

The clergy also called for a collaborative approach to address the issue. "We urge the government to invest in alternative livelihood programmes that provide sustainable employment opportunities," they recommended, recognizing that many individuals turn to illegal mining out of economic necessity.

As the environmental crisis intensifies, the Church leaders reiterate their commitment to education and awareness campaigns, calling on the media, civil society, and religious organizations to unite against Galamsey. They pledged to continue their efforts through prayer and community engagement, stating, "On our part, we promise to assist through constant prayer and education."

The Prayer Walk brought together Catholic worshippers, environmental activists, and members of the public, all united in their plea to stop the destruction of the environment.