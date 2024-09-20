Synod: Mission in the digital environment

“The needs to evangelize digital spaces intentionally as a dimension of its mission” is among pressing issues listed in the Instrumentum Laboris for the Synod of Bishops in October 2024. Marcelle Momha, a young Cameroonian woman, living in the United States, is a technology policy and research analyst specialising in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, and Cyber Security. She thinks “the digital sphere is indeed a crucial dimension of the Church’s witness in contemporary culture.”

Liliane Mugombozi - Yaounde

For the forthcoming Synod next October, Marcelle Momha has many expectations among which: “Understanding digital culture as part of evangelization and engaging the younger generations of the Church in carrying out this mission is crucial”.

Values in technology

Although “the advantages and benefits of this tool are immense”, she does not shy away from acknowledging the fact that “its ethical implications remain a subject of intense debate”.

Drawing from her personal research and work, she emphasised the significance of Artificial Intelligence Literacy in the perspective of the Synodal Church: communion, participation and mission, “Artificial Intelligence Literacy is now an essential component of broader digital literacy. In an era of rapid technological change, AI has emerged as one of the most powerful tools with the potential to transform societies”.

Marcelle Momha has recently joined a vibrant community of business leaders, data scientists, technical builders and cutting-edge researchers dedicated to harnessing the transformative power of AI for the benefit of humanity while minimizing its potential negative impact. She is contributing to the development of a Responsible IA Toolkit, a practical guide for incorporating six key pillars into the fabric of AI projects and operations: transparency, equity, accountability, privacy, sustainability, safety and security.

From this enriching professional experience as a Christian, she understood that “this effort is an integral part of my commitment to reconcile and embed values in technology. I feel syntonic with the synod synthesis report and am deeply grateful to the Holy Spirit for guiding the Church throughout historical periods. As a young woman involved in these issues, this earnest call could not be timelier: today, the digital space is integral part of our mission’s life.

Inclusion of under-resourced communities

The Synod proposes a discernment of how to be involved in helping to make the online world “safe,” highlighting the dangers of intimidation, misinformation, exclusion and exploitation. Many observers and experts in the field have stressed that it is essential for AI, like any other technology, becomes more inclusive, accurately expresses and embraces the diversity of people, cultures and opinions across the world.

For instance talking about inequalities, as highlighted by the UN Deputy Secretary-General in 2021, the digital divide is becoming the “new face of inequality” and AI could exacerbate this trend.

“Impoverished nations and marginalized communities have limited resources (data infrastructures, broadband access, adequate technology, energy efficiency, etc.) that impede their participation in AI research. This leaves them disadvantaged in the global race and susceptible to exploitation. The pervasive bias in AI training data compounds their vulnerability, reflecting discriminatory patterns,” Miss Momha said.

Speaking of the discussion around the potential threats that AI poses to Global Peace and Human Development, Miss Momha affirmed: “Pope Francis spoke about this in his latest message on World Peace Day, 1 January 2024. I firmly believe that there should be a dual approach, top-down and bottom-up, to address those concerns”. In addition to the adoption of national and international governance strategies, corporate engagement, regulatory frameworks, norms and standards, she argued that “there should be a significant investment in AI Literacy and Education. AI applications (which go well beyond the generative AI best known to the public) have enabled considerable evolutions in several human and scientific fields, starting with our daily lives. But yes, there is also the other side of the coin”.

File photo: Artificial Intelligence

AI can be “spiritually life-giving”

The Synod summary documents state that the digital sphere can be spiritually life-givin. Miss Momha believes that this can be so by encouraging AI and Technology Literacy.

“AI literacy empowers individuals to comprehend and assess the impacts of AI, enabling informed choices. It cultivates critical thinking skills to discern reliable AI information from misinformation or deep fakes, enhancing public discourse and policy decisions”.

Initiatives addressing algorithmic bias and discrimination through education is another essential issue to promote responsible citizenship and narrow the digital divides. She believes that if Christians around the world are trained to use AI correctly, it is likely that they will use it for the common good.

She conclude: “This is why I advocate for the development of comprehensive programmes and trainings that align with the technological revolution, because today, we only talk about AI but there is much more: Immersive Augmented and Virtual Reality, the Metaverse, Digital Twins, Hyper-automation, etc. We can and we need to help people to prepare and embrace these changes responsibly. And, as Pope Francis often says, let’s remember that all these spheres can be spaces “rich in humanity”, where we can witness our faith and where we can receive gifts from others; spaces where we can truly learn to walk together indeed, as a Synodal Church”.