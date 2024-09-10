Nigeria: St Leo’s parish celebrates Mother Mary’s birthday by feeding the hungry

Celebrating the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary at St Leo's Parish in Lagos, Nigeria

The annual celebration of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s birthday, which falls on 8 September, was this year celebrated at St Leo’s parish in Lagos. Over five thousand children and adults were fed, a remarkable feat given Nigeria’s challenging times of biting economic hardship

Sr Oluwakemi Akinleye fsp - Lagos

This year, the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary fell on a Sunday, so it was not given preference in the liturgy, but the Marian devotees at St Leo’s parish in Lagos decided to mark the event on Sunday afternoon by preparing a great meal for many, especially the poor and homeless.

A Covid-19 initiative grows

Present at the event was Nigeria’s Metropolitan Archbishop emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, several priests, religious and laity of the parish.

This annual event, which began during Covid-19, has grown both in numbers and relevance. The local organising committee starts raising funds early, and by the time 8 September arrives, they ensure that everyone present enjoys a free meal. A good number of the benefactors of Mother Mary’s birthday are senior and retired citizens who gladly share their resources to feed the people. They are men and women of faith who believe in and know the joy of sharing.

Celebrating a Special Mother

Addressing the over 5,000 crowd, John Cardinal Onaiyekan thanked the organising committee members, benefactors, and all present for coming to celebrate Mother Mary’s gift to the Church and the world.

He said, “She is a mother who deserves to be celebrated, not only on her birthday but all year through because she takes care of us daily in her role as mother, intercessor, and teacher.

Monsignor John Aniagwu, the parish priest, commented, “Nigeria is going through harsh and tough economic times. Therefore, the initiative to feed generously more than five thousand persons at a celebration, through the kindness of a few, is highly commendable,” he said.

Despite having the largest economy and population in Africa, Nigeria continues to face many social and economic challenges affecting many families who are struggling to make ends meet.

The celebration ended with hymns and prayers to Mother Mary, seeking her continuous maternal care and protection.