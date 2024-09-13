Search

Bishop Alberto Vera of Nacala Diocese Bishop Alberto Vera of Nacala Diocese   (Rogério Maduca)
AFRICA

Mozambique: Bishop Alberto Vera says election should be something citizens celebrate

In the heat of Mozambique’s nationwide presidential and legislative electoral campaigns, the Bishop of Nacala Diocese has urged the country’s politicians and electoral body to ensure that the forthcoming election is inclusive

Rogerio Maduca – Beira, Mozambique

Bishop Alberto Vera Arejula, O. de M., made the remarks at the end of a recent diocesan pilgrimage to the Shrine of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Africa.

Bishop Vera said the electoral campaign and process, which will culminate in the 9 October elections, should be a moment of celebration and joy in the country. He called upon every Mozambican to become a promoter of peace in the country.

As Mozambicans gear up for the electoral race that will replace President Filipe Nyusi, the contest of promises has escalated, sometimes with heated words.

Daniel Chapo is running for the ruling Frelimo party, while Ossufo Momade is the candidate of the main opposition Renamo party.

Lutero Simango represents the MDM, and Venâncio Mondlane is an independent presidential candidate.

13 September 2024, 12:58

