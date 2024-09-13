Mozambique: Bishop Alberto Vera says election should be something citizens celebrate
Rogerio Maduca – Beira, Mozambique
Bishop Alberto Vera Arejula, O. de M., made the remarks at the end of a recent diocesan pilgrimage to the Shrine of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Africa.
Bishop Vera said the electoral campaign and process, which will culminate in the 9 October elections, should be a moment of celebration and joy in the country. He called upon every Mozambican to become a promoter of peace in the country.
As Mozambicans gear up for the electoral race that will replace President Filipe Nyusi, the contest of promises has escalated, sometimes with heated words.
Daniel Chapo is running for the ruling Frelimo party, while Ossufo Momade is the candidate of the main opposition Renamo party.
Lutero Simango represents the MDM, and Venâncio Mondlane is an independent presidential candidate.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here