Gabon: A year after the military seized power, Bishop Madega speaks of hope and a “Coup de liberation”

Marking the first anniversary of the military takeover in Libreville on August 30, 2024 (AFP or licensors)

One year after the military coup d'état of 30 August 2023, which ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon in a bloodless coup, the people of Gabon seem fairly happy that 55 years of the Bongo family rule ended as it did.

Stanislas Kambashi, SJ - Vatican City

For the Bishop of Mouilla Diocese in Gabon, Matthieu Madega, the day of the coup is celebrated by the people of Gabon as a ‘coup de liberation’ (a coup of liberation).

Speaking with Vatican News, Bishop Madega expressed his hope and confidence in the country, especially after the month-long Inclusive National Dialogue. This national conference brought together over 600 participants from the military, civil society, the Church, and political parties to discuss a new constitution and develop a road map towards a democratic Gabon.

The national conference, chaired by the Catholic Archbishop Jean-Patrick Iba-Ba of Libreville, delivered its recommendations on 30 April 2023.

Coup de liberation vs Coup d’etat

The military coup ended years of human rights violations and poorly organised elections with dubious claims of transparency, Bishop Madega said. The Gabonese prelate believes that the military coup should not be called a coup d'état but a coup of liberation. The sentiment, he said, is widely shared by many Gabonese.

To illustrate, the Bishop of Mouilla said when the French put an end to the political system in place in 1789, they did not call it a coup d'état but, to this day, speak of the French Revolution. For Bishop Madega, the Gabonese are now marching towards the restoration of democratic institutions, constitutional order, and the restoration of good and better living for everyone,” he declared.

Real change takes time

Asked if the daily lives of the Gabonese people are better now under the military, Bishop Madega said the time had not yet come to take stock, as one year is not enough to make an exhaustive assessment. He said it takes time to change certain habits that have become entrenched in society.

“The longer an illness lasts in the body, usually the longer the treatment, and the shorter the illness, often the treatment can also be brief,” he said.

The transition underway will require the whole of Gabon, and indeed the whole of Africa, to enter a process of restoration, maturation and awareness that will last over time, with perseverance, explained the Bishop. What matters, he said, is for the government and the people of Gabon to stay the course projected by the Inclusive National Dialogue.