Ethiopians celebrate new Bishop heading Vicariate of Soddo

The episcopal consecration of the new Bishop of Ethiopia’s Vicariate of Soddo took place on 15th September 2024 following his appointment by Pope Francis in July. Bishop-elect Dejene Hidoto was consecrated in a grand ceremony at Holy Trinity Catholic Cathedral in Soddo, southern Ethiopia.

By Bezawit Bogale

The celebration began with a warm welcome as Bishop-elect Dejene arrived from his preparation at the Tikur Weha Retreat Center, near Hawassa, Ethiopia. Attendees included the City Mayor, his brother Bishops, local government officials, and invited guests from across the country.

Episcopal consecration of Bishop-elect Dejene Hidoto, Vicariate of Soddo, Ethiopia, 15 September 2024

Joyful welcome amidst heavy rain

Despite the heavy rain on the eve 14th September, the youth and Police march band joyfully sang and welcomed Bishop-elect Dejene along with guests from all over Ethiopia, making the event even more memorable. The local community greeted them with a traditional welcoming ceremony, symbolically offering “grass and oil” to honor their esteemed guests.

Thousands in attendance

On 15th September Cardinal Abune Berhaneyesus, President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Ethiopia, presided over the Holy Mass and the consecration ceremony. Notably, all Bishops were in attendance, with the exception of Bishop Tsegaye, the former Bishop of Soddo, and Bishop Tesfasellasie, Bishop of Adigrat. Over 250 priests, representatives of other faiths, and thousands of faithful gathered to witness the celebration.

Monsignor Massimo Catterin, Secretary to the Nunciature, read the official letter from Pope Francis, confirming the episcopal appointment and pledging the formal transfer of leadership for the Vicariate.

In his homily, Cardinal Abune Berhaneyesus warmly welcomed the new Bishop, urging everyone to support him through prayer and sincere service. He addressed the Bishop-elect, saying, "Be a faithful guardian of the Church, serve the Church wholeheartedly, always remembering the Good Shepherd. Love the poor and listen to the faithful."

Solidarity messages were delivered by former Bishop Tsegaye, who was unable to attend due to illness, along with Bishop Seyoum, the temporary administrator of the Vicariate. Government officials, the international Capuchin Friars Provincial, and representatives of the faithful also offered their support.

Asking for united support and prayers

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Bishop-elect Dejene, referencing his motto, "Do whatever He tells you" (John 2:5), conveyed in his message that his service will be directed by the words of Holy Mary in John 2:5. He noted that Mary's apparitions at Lourdes continually remind him to be a devoted servant of the Church. In addition, he expressed his desire to serve the Church, particularly in the context of liturgical celebrations in Ethiopia, with a special emphasis on the Latin rite.

Expressing profound gratitude for the presence of all the Bishops, esteemed guests, and fellow Catholics, Bishop Dejene asked for their united support and prayers. He concluded with an appeal: “I urge all laity and youth, who hold the power in your hands, to preserve and live the faith we have received from our ancestors. Do not relinquish it, and do not be disheartened by the transient challenges and issues of the world.”

Bishop Dejene Hidoto, Vicariate of Soddo, Ethiopia